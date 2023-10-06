Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Giddy Up For Crocs’ Cowboy Booties!

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Nowadays Crocs can arrive in any form. What used to be near more than a silicone garden shoe has since become a fashionable mold for much wilder things. Whether that means a big yellow Crocs MSCHF boot, a quite ridiculous Crocs stiletto, or a gigantic platform Crocs Clog, the footwear label and its rubbery escapades has no boundaries.

It's latest release, though, is one of Crocs’ craziest yet. Everyone, meet the Classic Cowboy Boot, your new (and probably only) favorite rubber ridin' boot. Reader, I am obsessed.

Arriving as a limited-edition Croc-tober silhouette, the Crocs Cowboy Boot features Crocskin, disco desert embroidery, and, of course, a spinning spur at the rear.

As if that wasn’t enough to throw you out of your saddle, Crocs’ Classic Cowboy Boot – which is available online now for $120 – also comes with Croc Star Jibbitz charms, Cowboy Duke Jibbitz, and plenty of space for any other cowboy-related customization.

1 / 4
Crocs

Crocs’ gravitational pull has become near-on unavoidable at this point. Despite the continuous debate about whether they’re the greatest or ugliest shoes to have ever existed, their popularity is undeniable with over 100 million pairs sold each year.

Still, while silhouettes like the Classic Clog and the Dylan Clog will continue to be worn by the masses, its new Cowboy Boot will likely be more for the more experimental of Crocs wearers. Either that or someone looking for a suitable pair of Crocs to wear riding. Yee-haw!

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Pony Lasso Sweater
BODE
$730
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-NYC
ASICS
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Brooker Pant
Carhartt WIP
$130
We Recommend
  • boots and shorts
    In The Name of Logic, Explain My Love For Big Boots With Shorts
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These Hiking Boots Deliver a Lesson In Functional Aesthetics
    • Style
  • casablanca belt
    This Casablanca Belt Brings Double Cowboy Energy
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    For SS24, Rick Owens Made His Own Medical Boots
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Adidas SPEZIAL has revealed information for its latest 2023 sneaker exhibition.
    adidas Has Another Very SPEZIAL Exhibition Coming
    • Sneakers
  • designer scarves luxury scarves
    The Wrap-Up: 17 Luxury Scarves For Fall
    • Style
  • Crocs has released a pair of Classic Cowboy Boots for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Giddy Up For Crocs’ Cowboy Booties!
    • Sneakers
  • Kanye "Ye" West wears a grey bomber jacket, grey pants, and socks
    Everything to Know About Kanye West's Next Album
    • Culture
  • Veneda Carter's F/W 2023 Jewelry Collection
    Veneda Carter’s Fall ‘23 Jewelry Collection Is a Rough-Cut Gem
    • Style
  • Drake wears a red shirt over white pants with thin-rimmed glasses on a night out in Los Angeles
    Drake's 'For All My Dogs' Outfits, From Woof to Bark
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023