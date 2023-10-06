Giddy Up For Crocs’ Cowboy Booties!

Nowadays Crocs can arrive in any form. What used to be near more than a silicone garden shoe has since become a fashionable mold for much wilder things. Whether that means a big yellow Crocs MSCHF boot, a quite ridiculous Crocs stiletto, or a gigantic platform Crocs Clog, the footwear label and its rubbery escapades has no boundaries.

It's latest release, though, is one of Crocs’ craziest yet. Everyone, meet the Classic Cowboy Boot, your new (and probably only) favorite rubber ridin' boot. Reader, I am obsessed.

Arriving as a limited-edition Croc-tober silhouette, the Crocs Cowboy Boot features Crocskin, disco desert embroidery, and, of course, a spinning spur at the rear.

As if that wasn’t enough to throw you out of your saddle, Crocs’ Classic Cowboy Boot – which is available online now for $120 – also comes with Croc Star Jibbitz charms, Cowboy Duke Jibbitz, and plenty of space for any other cowboy-related customization.

1 / 4 Crocs

Crocs’ gravitational pull has become near-on unavoidable at this point. Despite the continuous debate about whether they’re the greatest or ugliest shoes to have ever existed, their popularity is undeniable with over 100 million pairs sold each year.

Still, while silhouettes like the Classic Clog and the Dylan Clog will continue to be worn by the masses, its new Cowboy Boot will likely be more for the more experimental of Crocs wearers. Either that or someone looking for a suitable pair of Crocs to wear riding. Yee-haw!