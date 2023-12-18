Crocs's Off-Grid Clogs Are HOKA-Like

Crocs’ new Off-Grid Clogs are the finest clogs I ever did see. Whether that’s down to the sleek greyscale colorway, the futuristic perforated upper, or the chunky HOKA-like midsole, I’m not entirely sure, but what I do know is this: these Clogs go hard.

Perhaps what I’m finding most attractive about Crocs’ Off-Grid Clogs is the shape. Unlike the Classic Clog, which is kinda curved and kinda bulbus, the new Off-Grid Clog appears a lot sterner, with straight lines and a much harsher finish. More sneaker-like, if you will.

To be honest, while the midsole of the Off-Grid Clog looks HOKA-esque, the shoe in general is pretty akin to the Nike Zoom 005 Slide released by Matthew M Williams’ 107 ALYX 9SM label.

That’s not taking anything away from Crocs, though, who are undoubtedly the masters of rubber footwear and have had stellar 2023 all told.

Though the Off-Grid Clogs are, in my opinion, Crocs’ best looking slide, they are also one of their most serious looking. Of course, that isn’t a major accomplishment when you consider the amount of tongue-in-cheek releases Crocs has released this year, namely the Shrek Clogs and the Cowboy Boots.

Point is, just when you think Crocs’ rubber footwear can’t get any better, they drop the Off-Grid Clogs that, for want of a better phrase, absolutely bang.