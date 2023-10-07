Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Denim Tears x Dr. Martens Loafers Are Works of Art

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Tremaine Emory's Denim Tears is linking with Dr. Martens for a footwear collab that feel very British and very Jamaican.

Denim Tears and Dr. Martens present a collaborative Penton loafer in two colorways: red and black.

While that familiar thick PVC sole serves as the base, the loafers' toe boxes receive a bold design: a spin on the United Kingdom's Union Jack utilizing the Jamaican flag's colors. Denim Tears' design borrows inspiration from British painter Chris Ofili's "Union Black" flag, which incorporates the Pan African flag's colors.

This isn't the first time Emory has brought the Union Jack into Denim Tears' design. The brand delivered an entire collection — "Empire Windrush Nineteen Forty Eight" — based on the design in 2021. Launched during London Fashion Week, Emory's capsule retold the story of the Empire Windrush passenger liner, which brought the first of many Jamaican immigrants to London in 1948 (hence the collection's name).

Denim Tears' Dr. Martens loafers — dubbed the "Union Black" loafers — were first revealed at Somerset House as part of the "The Missing Thread" exhibition. The collaborative Docs comprise the showcase's "Windrush" component, alongside a Denim Tears x Casely-Hayford custom suit.

While the collab will remain on display until 2024, Denim Tears and Dr. Martens are officially launching them for fans to enjoy — and the fans certainly seem ready to receive them, judging by the amount of fire emojis in the comments.

Patience, folks. The Denim Tears x Dr. Martens Penton loafers are set to launch on October 17 on Denim Tears' website. 9 AM PST sharp for those interested in copping.

Although the Cotton Wreath denim and hoodies remain fan faves, Denim Tears has a string of solid shoe team-ups under its heels.

On top of the ASICS GEL-MC Plus link-up, Denim Tears delivered bold Chuck Taylors, intricately woven UGGs, and the beautiful fuzzy Dior sneakers previously — each intertwined with a profound message regarding Black history.

With Dr. Martens, Denim Tears' meaningful storytelling shines again (in style, too).

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Denim Small Shopper
Telfar x Ugg
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
ML610XB
New Balance
$180
Image on Highsnobiety
Recycled Half-Zip Wool Fl
Highsnobiety HS05
$200
We Recommend
  • luxury jeans
    These Luxury Jeans Give Denim a Glow-Up
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Fear & Loafing: Our Favorite Loafers
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A Brief Lesson in Grade-A Back to School Shoes
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Forget Sneaker Raffles, We're Copping Dress Shoes
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    READYMADE x Denim Tears: When Vintage Tweed Meets the Cotton Wreath
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • denim tears dr martens
    Denim Tears x Dr. Martens Loafers Are Works of Art
    • Sneakers
  • fendi x stefano pilati collab
    Even Fendi Can't Resist the Stefano Pilati-ssance
    • Style
  • A rear photo of Carhartt & Nike's Dunk sneakers from 2004
    Don't Get Too Excited About the "New" Carhartt WIP Nike Dunks
    • Sneakers
  • asap rocky bottega outfit
    A$AP Rocky Makes Fatherly Dressin' Look Easy
    • Style
  • sean wotherspoon adidas gazelle
    Sean Wotherspoon's Shroomed-Out Gazelles Are Far Out
    • Sneakers
  • candy corn/sweet tooth dunks
    America's Most Debated Candy Is Getting Its Own Nike Dunk
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023