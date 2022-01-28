After This MARKET Collab, Dennis Rodman's Done It All

Perhaps the most subversive man in sports, Dennis Rodman epitomized personality-driven dissent in heavily-publicized stunts throughout the '90s.

He wore a wedding dress to promote his autobiography; he pierced his nose, then his lip; he dyed his hair pink and green and yellow; he promoted his own two-month fling with Madonna.

Rodman's legacy lives on forever even outside of the basketball realm.

From fashion to music to celebritydom, Rodman's left an indelible mark on it all.

In a way, he paved the way for convention-flipping creatives like Ye, a noted fan.

Naturally, Rodman's also marketed himself plenty, co-signing everything from branded liquor to, er, PotCoin.

He's a movie star, a pro wrestler, a talk show host, one of Kim Jong-Un's closest international friends.

Rodman's inimitable personal style — big sunglasses, flashy gender-flaunting layers, painted nails — has also inspired a new generation of admirers, who laud his fearlessness and occasionally invite Rodman to model for them.

The Worm, as he was known due to the twitchy way he played pinball (seriously), dipped into clothing himself with RODMAN BRAND but never really tapped into the youth culture that he's influenced in so many ways.

That all changes with Rodman's own hype-worthy streetwear drop, realized through his collaboration with MARKET, revealed exclusively to Highsnobiety.

Available on MARKET’s website for $45-$140 apiece, the Rodman-themed collection touches on nearly every era of the power forward's inimitable legacy.

Custom airbrushed illustrations from artist Stefan Meier showcase everything from Rodman's famous tongue to his many tattoos.

Rodman stands tall in his famous wedding dress on the front of two T-shirts.

MARKET even brought in old pal Smiley in homage to Rodman's (frankly iconic) smiley-face hairdo.

"Fashion has always been a way I express myself," Rodman told Highsnobiety. "Market has done a great job of capturing the many different sides of my character and putting it into a collection that represents me as a person."

"We’ve always admired how Dennis Rodman changed the way the world looked at fashion, style, and individual representation," said Chinatown Market founder Mike Cherman.

"Dennis is to the millennium tabloid era what Kim Kardashian is to the influencer age of the past decade and it’s an honor to team up with him to create something that brings together that nostalgia with his undeniable energy.”