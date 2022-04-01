Here's to Dickies – 100 More Years of Workwear!

100 more years of workwear – legends of the game Dickies is celebrating a century of dressing workers, skaters, and everyone in-between with an exclusive apparel collection.

It's crazy to think that Dickies (good friends of ours at Highsnobiety) have been in the game for 100 years. From its inception, the brand has delivered the highest quality garments to the world's workers, initially for farm and ranch hands, going on to dress everyone from carpenters to post workers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Over the years, its classic shapes and relaxed silhouettes become the dress of choice for Hip-Hop artists from Snoop Dogg to Tupac and Kanye West, cementing the brand as a cultural powerhouse for years to come.

100 years later and its legacy stands strong, culminating in a special anniversary collection that dives deep into the Dickies archive. Bringing the apparel selection to life is a series of heritage designs and patterns, resulting in pieces like the bold monochromatic patch anniversary jacket and two-piece khaki Heritage 100 shirt and pants.

All-over prints also extend to shirts and short sets, while womenswear includes a plethora of summer stripes.

The anniversary celebration has also birthed an exclusive 100-year collection for Urban Outfitters. What separates the two selections is the use of heavy print for UO, including a two-piece leopard print short sleeve shirt and work pants combo that's sure to be a hit for the impending warmer weather.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Additional standouts include the Denim Chore jacket and carpenter jeans set, and matching overalls. A workwear utopia.

You can shop both Dickies 100 collections now via Dickies and Urban Outfitters.