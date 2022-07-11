Here's Your Ticket to Diesel's SS23 Runway Show

Diesel is opening its Spring/Summer 2023 show to the public, a move that will allow die-hard fans of the label to live their Milan Fashion Week fantasy alongside the likes of Julia Fox and Teyana Taylor.

For a while, now, Fashion Week has been less about the fashion and more about PR. No longer industry events that prioritize editors and buyers, runway shows are engineered to generate maximum social media reach via celebrities, influencers, and paid partnerships.

But on September 1, Diesel will turn the Fashion Week system on its head by allowing anyone — literally anyone — to register on its website for a shot to attend the show. Lucky winners will be chosen on a first-come, first-serve basis. (Unlucky losers will be able to view the event via livestream.)

"With this opening, we want to bring the energy that only people who love the brand or are curious to see what’s next can add to a fashion show," creative director Glenn Martens told WWD. It's still unclear how many everyman guests will attend, and whether they'll be able to witness the spectacle from seat assignments or standing room only.

Specifics aside, Diesel is one of Milan's hottest tickets — meaning that only the fastest clickers and typists will secure a spot at Fashion Week. Godspeed. (For good luck, may we suggest a spritz of Diesel's new fragrance?)