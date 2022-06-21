Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Dior Spa Is About to Set Sail on the Seine

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty
Dior's ultra-luxurious spa, located at the equally lavish Cheval Blanc hotel in Paris, is dropping anchor in the River Seine.

The French maison's beauty division will begin offering a "well-being cruise" on June 29, a rather chic precursor to haute couture week, set to kick off on July 3.

The cruise is essentially a spa treatment on a Dior-branded boat. Through July 13, customers can book four treatment rooms — three single and one double — for a 60-minute body massage or facial, details of which remain sparse but are surely top-of-the-line. A massage will set you back €670 and the facial prices at €750 — there's also a pilates cruise with fitness coach Julie Pujols, which rings up at €150.

The boat, which boasts an upper deck outfitted in Dior homeware, will be moored at Pont Debilly facing the Eiffel Tower.

Per a press release, Dior's cruise ship spa pays homage to Les Bains de la Samaritaine, a floating bathhouse once located on the Seine in front of Parisian department store La Samaritaine. Open to the public, the bathhouse contained rooms for steam baths, hydrotherapy, and cosmetic treatments.

It's not entirely clear when the bathhouse was built, but its namesake — a hydraulic water pump dubbed the "Samaritaine" — was installed in 1608 to supply water to the Louvre. The baths were eventually destroyed in the Great Flood of Paris in 1910.

Consider Dior's new venture the ultimate cruise, minus the water slides and crying children — and consider this article a new entry in my beauty bucket list.

