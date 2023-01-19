District Vision's $30k Touring Bike Is a Work of Art

Fans of District Vision will be well aware that the LA-based label is more than just another performance brand.

Founded in 2016 by Max Vallot and Tom Daly, the brand has become a pioneer in the realm of running apparel and accessories in recent years and, in particular, eyewear.

Designed specifically for running — although seamlessly lending itself to similar fast-paced activities — DV has found its products increasingly utilized across an array of sports like cycling, which is where the brand’s new venture begins: District Vision Cycling.

“Eyewear is an indispensable tool for any serious cyclist and DV sunglasses have naturally found their way into the cycling world over the years,” Daly tells Highsnobiety.

“Many of our runners have dabbled in triathlon training or other approaches to cycling so the timing felt right to double down on the cross-pollination between the two practices.”

Launching for 2023, DV Cycling is the brand’s first solely cycling-focused collection and alongside a concise capsule of on-bike apparel is dropping its own $30,000 Custom Titanium Touring Bicycle.

For DV, its transition into the cycling sector is far from just a money-maker, but instead a further digression into Vallot and Daly’s obsession with human strength and perseverance.

“We’re obsessed with studying the various ways humans traverse land and explore nature in pursuit of inner peace,” explains Vallot.

“There is something about covering distances through our own strength and perseverance that taps into our most primal longing for freedom. Our body’s subtle intelligence can reveal many of the answers to understanding our psyche and to help us unlock our full potential,” he adds.

The collection — which is available online now — is the first of many DV Cycling drops planned for the label’s new line and, if their running CV is anything to go by, we’re in for quite a ride (literally).