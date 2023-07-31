Sign up to never miss a drop
Shame About Doja Cat's New Boyfriend

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

Of all the things Doja Cat does that gets people upset — wearing Skechers or crazy red carpet looks, triggering Bible-thumpers, begging Elon Musk to fix her Twitter name — it's surprising perhaps Doja's greatest sin, at least in the eyes of the public, is be dating Jeffrey "J" Cyrus, a seemingly questionable Vine comedian.

Now, it may just be a summer fling, as it doesn't seem like 27-year-old Doja Cat is looking to settle down any time soon but Doja fans are still taking the quiet relationship pretty hard and not just because they don't find J Cyrus terribly attractive.

For what it's worth, Doja can date who she wants (and she doesn't have to care what other people think), it's just that her apparent choice in partner is... odd to say the least.

On June 8, Doja Cat and J Cyrus were spotted on a yacht, sunbathing and smooching.

J Cyrus probably isn't well-known to most folks — he's a former Vine creator who switched over to Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok in the wake of the app's shutdown but isn't exactly the huge name he once was.

Still, J Cyrus is big enough to still be repped by social media talent agency Undercurrent, which also works with the likes of Jojo Siwa and Lance Stewart, a prank-focused YouTuber with over 6.5 million subscribers.

Anyways, Doja Cat and J Cyrus' yacht photos immediately drew criticism from fans.

Doja fans, who typically call themselves "Kittens," immediately unearthed some of J Cyrus' more problematic life choices, as stans so capably do, and began spreading the word that perhaps J Cyrus is actually a pretty bad guy.

Specifically, they pointed to several of J Cyrus' since-deleted tweets and, eventually, dug up allegations of sexual abuse.

This is of course when the commenters weren't simply roasting J Cyrus' looks, which they did with zealous aplomb.

To be fair, it doesn't help that he's standing next to Doja Cat, who's got her beach body locked in and is dressed to impress.

Some fans are judging Doja cat in light of her decision to spend time with J Cyrus, picking apart her past relationships.

Again, Doja Cat's love life is certainly not the public's business and it's certainly not her problem to worry about what others think about her private affairs but the backlash is just that extensive.

For instance, Doja was rumored to be dating French Montana a few years ago, who comes with his own problems. However, in response, Doja's management confirmed that she simply considers Montana her "brother."

Meanwhile, things appear to be significantly more serious between Doja Cat and J Cyrus, despite fans' myriad objections, none of which Doja has addressed directly.

If there's any silver lining here, at least the discourse is driving buzz ahead of Doja Cat's next album.

