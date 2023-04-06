Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Supreme's New Dr. Martens Will Make You Moo!

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Supreme
Ah, Supreme. A cave of wonders which forever begets our curiosity. While the quality of its gift may ebb and flow, there's plenty up its sleeve worthy of attention. One such project? Its SS23 Dr. Martens three-piece certainly fits the bill.

Supreme is dead – three words proven to be a point of contention within our community in the past week. While the brand's golden era has certainly passed us, Tremaine Emory's reign continues to prove that this old dog's tricks aren't limited to its past successes – 'Preme ain't as vital as it used to be but that doesn't mean that there's nothing good to be had in its recent drops.

You need only look at Supreme's SS23 denim for proof.

So far, this season's collaborative outputs haven't been the strongest, though, not a total disappointment. We've had a handful of underrated, old-school pieces from Umbro, a Tamagotchi, an UNDERCOVER capsule, and a The North Face line-up that sat online for a significant period.

Next in line – another colorful selection of footwear from Dr. Martens, perfect for those seeking a post-sneaker option.

A brand integral to UK subculture throughout history, Dr. Martens has readily kept its foot on the gas with its collaborative outputs. With Supreme, it's delivered some of its best in class, and its SS23 serves as a testament to that.

Realized as a concise three-piece offering, the latest drop takes the Penton Tassel Loafer as foundation. Revitalized blue and black smooth leather, as well as a hair-on-hide cow-like finish, these beauties are the exact piece of footwear that your rotation needs to bring some sophisticated style to the season ahead.

As is standard, you'll find the drop online from 11am on Thursday, April 6.

