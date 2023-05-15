Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Drake Just Bought His $75m Mansion — Now He's Selling It for $88m

in CultureWords By Jake Silbert

Drake is nothing if not restless. The Canadian rapper seemingly just settled down in Los Angeles only to get cold feet, putting his newly-purchased $75 million mansion home back on the market.

The thing is, Drake tacked an additional $13m on top of the original asking price that he paid, meaning that he figures he can get $88m for the enormous 25,000 sq ft Beverly Hills mega-mansion.

Drake has owned the property for just over a year, having paid English musician Robbie Williams $75 million back in late Febaruary 2022 for the property that cost Williams just over $32 million back in 2015.

As the LA Times noted, if Drake can get a buyer to cough up $88m for his house, it'll be the most expensive home sale in Southern California all year amidst the region's weakened luxury real estate market. Currently, it's the biggest ask within the covetable 90210 zip code.

I guess all it takes to bump up the cost of a house this gargantuan is the knowledge that a famous dude once lived in it. Like, Drake didn't even renovate it or anything — just his presumed presence within this huge mansion is enough to bump up its price tag by nearly 20% over what he paid.

Still, guess Drake's got his pal Kanye beat.

Drake's property is being repped by The Beverly Hills Estates, which describes itself as having reached "the pinnacle of the global real estate market," so sounds like he's in good hands. Eat your heart out, Selling Sunset cast.

1 / 9

As a reminder that the uber-rich are truly nothing like us mere mortals, you can even take a peek inside Drake's palacious estate.

Drake either never moved his stuff in or already got it out, as the furnishings and art seen in photos are presumably stock stuff, but you can still see that the owner of this palace will enjoy bedrooms larger than most people's apartments — many with enough closet space to fit all of your NOCTA gear and collaborative Nike sneakers — a wine cellar, tennis court, huge pool (with cabana, natch), private gym, and a patio fitted with a wood-fired oven.

Y'know, just normal people things. Only the best for the person willing to pay extra for the privilege of living where Drake himself once did.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Even Tyler Perry Couldn't Miss the "Renaissance" Tour Kickoff

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Drake Just Bought His $75m Mansion — Now He's Selling It for $88m

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Moncler Summer '23 Proves It Ain't Just for Winter

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Head In The Clouds With Valentino and Ishod Wair

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Welcome to Timothée’s Coco Chala-Nel Era

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Havaianas x Mastermind Slide into Summer

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023