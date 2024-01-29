Unlike Dad, Drake's Son Adonis Already Has His Style Figured Out

One of the many reasons to have children, among all the others, is to be able to dress them in your fashion-forward likeness. But you run the risk of them sometimes looking cooler than you do, something Drake’s son Adonis has already accomplished at age six.

In late January, Drake and Adonis celebrated the birthday of Drake's mother, looking like little salt and pepper shakers in semi-coordinating looks.

Drake might want to watch out: Adonis is already out-dressing him. Or, at the very least, Adonis already has his sense of style on lock, while Drake is perpetually mixing and matching whatever's within reach.

Adonis hit the streets in a sharp look fit for anyone, let alone a 6-year-old celeb baby: a white sweater under a black fleece jacket with matching baggy nylon pants, Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, and cap.

Drake, to his credit, looked equally at ease in a velvet-y trucker jacket, his recent favorite glen check wool pants and the yet-to-be-released black Veneda Carter Timberlands.

Together, they look just like two quintessential bros out for a New York City night, it's just that one of them is much smaller than the other.

Earlier in the weekend, Adonis joined his dad courtside at the New York Knicks and Miami Heat game, clad in an orange fleece jacket and Herschel beanie.

Again, the kid had swagger. Consistent swagger.

No shade to Drake but his style has always been all over the place — he's not really had a style evolution as much as he's tried a vast array of brands, looks, and clothes seemingly at random. Sometimes it works, sometimes not so much.

Little Adonis, though, has got his dad beat, at least in terms of consistency. Hey, he may be only six but he's not messing about with weirdo masks and '90s-sized tailoring.

It’s not just Drake’s fashion sense that the kid is coming for, either.

In October 2023, Adonis released “My Man Freestyle,” showcasing his rapping chops in a basketball-themed video with bars such as “I was playing on my iPad and I broke my iPad” and “I’m saying hi to my dad and I have to go change” in a cadence very clearly inspired by his father’s flow.

Watch out, Drizzy, you’ve created a little hype machine.

It’s hard not to look at the likes of Adonis, the KarJenner grandbabies, Beyonce and JAY-Z’s tween daughter Blue Ivy, and even A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s infant kids and feel a little jealous of their closets, mostly because they are all oozing with style and draped in the finest of things.

Dressing your progeny is most enjoyable when money and access are of no concern (and with a stylist-turned-nanny’s expert help) but then again, non-celeb kids are way less likely to usurp your “best dressed” cred before their 10th birthday. It’s all a trade-off.