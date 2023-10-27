NOCTA x Nike Is Hitting the Court Again

Following the Glide's debut in September, Drake's NOCTA x Nike line is preparing to drop another colorway of its Zoom Flight 95-like shoe, this time dressed in all-white and red. Alongside the chunky sneakers, it looks like NOCTA will also offer up some apparel pieces for a full NOCTA uniform.

With the Glide drawing inspo from Nike's basketball shoes, it's no surprise that NOCTA has whipped up some gear centered around the sport, including mesh jerseys and shorts.

Crafted with Nike's sweat-wicking DRI-FIT technology, the pieces come in black and icy blue color options, like NOCTA's Nike Tech suits. Hey, throw the warming fleece over your playing pieces and you got a cozy post-hoopage look.

Drake may be a certified lover boy, but he's a certified basketball fan. The musician's fandom has been well-documented over the years, from suiting up for quick games with the bros to Drake's numerous courtside appearances at the Toronto Raptors games — where he's previewed new NOCTA Nike shoes once or twice.

In his most recent display of love for the game, Drake gifted the University of Kentucky basketball team with exclusive NOCTA Nike Glides sneakers rendered in the school's colors. Although not a player for the Wildcats, Drake's BFF Lil Yachty was lucky enough to secure a pair, too.

NOCTA's latest apparel offering finishes off with a tan longline sideline jacket, some branded knit pieces, and a tracksuit — all of which drop on October 27 alongside the Glide sneakers.

Fans can catch the NOCTA Glide and apparel at select retailers, like NAKED and Livestock, on launch day. And while the latest drop isn't loaded on Nike's calendar, I suspect we'll see a Swoosh release later down the road.

Drake has presented NOCTA basketball gear in the past. With the latest, the Boy is simply bringing his NOCTA further into the game (and potentially others).