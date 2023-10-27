Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

NOCTA x Nike Is Hitting the Court Again

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Following the Glide's debut in September, Drake's NOCTA x Nike line is preparing to drop another colorway of its Zoom Flight 95-like shoe, this time dressed in all-white and red. Alongside the chunky sneakers, it looks like NOCTA will also offer up some apparel pieces for a full NOCTA uniform.

With the Glide drawing inspo from Nike's basketball shoes, it's no surprise that NOCTA has whipped up some gear centered around the sport, including mesh jerseys and shorts.

Crafted with Nike's sweat-wicking DRI-FIT technology, the pieces come in black and icy blue color options, like NOCTA's Nike Tech suits. Hey, throw the warming fleece over your playing pieces and you got a cozy post-hoopage look.

Drake may be a certified lover boy, but he's a certified basketball fan. The musician's fandom has been well-documented over the years, from suiting up for quick games with the bros to Drake's numerous courtside appearances at the Toronto Raptors games — where he's previewed new NOCTA Nike shoes once or twice.

In his most recent display of love for the game, Drake gifted the University of Kentucky basketball team with exclusive NOCTA Nike Glides sneakers rendered in the school's colors. Although not a player for the Wildcats, Drake's BFF Lil Yachty was lucky enough to secure a pair, too.

NOCTA's latest apparel offering finishes off with a tan longline sideline jacket, some branded knit pieces, and a tracksuit — all of which drop on October 27 alongside the Glide sneakers.

Fans can catch the NOCTA Glide and apparel at select retailers, like NAKED and Livestock, on launch day. And while the latest drop isn't loaded on Nike's calendar, I suspect we'll see a Swoosh release later down the road.

Drake has presented NOCTA basketball gear in the past. With the latest, the Boy is simply bringing his NOCTA further into the game (and potentially others).

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Trompe L'œil Denim Jacket
Jean Paul Gaultier
$870
Image on Highsnobiety
Double Knee Pant
Carhartt WIP
$170
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-NYC
ASICS
$165
We Recommend
  • basketball shoes
    The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2022-23 Season
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Drake & NOCTA Are Reviving the 1999 Nike Zoom Drive
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Tiffany & Co.'s Hoop Game Ain't Just Earrings
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Drake & Nike's Next Nocta Shoe Is a Jason Kidd Reference (!?)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • air jordan 1 high brooklyn boot
    The Jordan 1 Is Going Through a Emo Phase
    • Sneakers
  • Joe Jonas is seen in New York wearing a dad cap, painted hoodie, Motorhead shorts & running sneakers with black socks
    Joe Jonas Is Dressing With Divorced Dad Energy
    • Style
  • Glossier You Perfume Bottle
    Is Glossier About to Release a New Fragrance?
    • Beauty
  • Meta Campania Collective
    The Many Faces of Meta Campania Collective, As Painted By Philippa Horan
    • Style
  • nocta nike basketball
    NOCTA x Nike Is Hitting the Court Again
    • Style
  • di'orr greenwood nike sb dunk high
    First Skate Decks, Now Di’orr Greenwood’s Designing Colorful Dunks
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023