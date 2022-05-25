Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

It's Electric! Drake's Custom Arc'teryx Jacket, That Is

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

Drake's personal style is, quite frequently, questionable at best. But sometimes, you gotta give it to Drake for getting it right, as evidenced by his custom Arc'teryx jacket.

During Lil Baby's set at Festival Metro Metro in Montreal, Drake practically stole the show when he showed up to guest on "Girls Wants Girls" wearing this one-off Arc'teryx Beta AR jacket, hand-painted by customization whiz @breakingdad420.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Drake's Arc'teryx Beta AR jacket isn't the rarest Arc item he's ever flexed — that'd be his ultra-rare LEAF jacket — but, still, it is a one-of-one piece.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The co-sign from Canada's favorite son doesn't come out of nowhere, either: @breakingdad420 has built a dedicated social media following on the strength of their unique lighting-painted Arc'teryx jackets and The North Face puffers, exclusively sold in limited runs or by commission.

And the end products speak for themselves, with high-contrast graphics simple enough to enliven a technical jacket without taking away from their inherent stylishness. The fact that these garments are designed to withstand inclement weather only strengthens the motif.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As a comment on Highsnobiety's Instagram post put it: "Not even an Arc'teryx guy but these are hard."

One has to wonder if @breakingdad420 is now that much closer to getting their own official artist collaboration, à la CHITO x Veilance.

Anyways, despite his frequent OVO x Canada Goose collaborations, Drake has long been a die-hard Arc'teryx fan, which is hardly unusual for anyone native to the Great White North.

Two Canadian companies that specialize in cold weather outerwear — why choose?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With a sense of fashion that isn't nearly as inspired as that of Kanye nor quite as embarrassing as Gunna, Drake's outfits often sit in a stylistic middle ground.

The times when Drake wore Frank Ocean's $2 million Homer chain with... a T-shirt and jeans or the bizarrely baggy bomber he wore to a basketball game are pretty good examples of his taste usually being just a liiiittle bit off, never quite as effortless as it ought to be for a guy who's famously style-savvy.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But this custom Arc'teryx jacket is positively electric. You could argue that it's stylistically doing all the heavy lifting for Drake, who only wore it with some pretty boring black pants, but credit where credit's due: sometimes even the guy responsible for the Chrome Hearts Rolls Royce gets it right.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Glacier Grey Black
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stone IslandB0243 Nylon Metal Swim Shorts Mid Blue
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jacob & Co. x HighsnobietyDollar Sign Pendant T-Shirt Black
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The North Face Is Building Its Own Backpack-Jacket
  • Wind? Rain? Snow? These Weatherproof Jackets Have You Covered
  • BEAMS x Arc'teryx Is Greatness Epitomized
  • Every Rip & Tear Only Makes Arc’teryx Jackets That Much More Beautiful
  • Arc'teryx Keeps It Traditional With a Super-Exclusive, Snake-Themed Jacket
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now