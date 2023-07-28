Drake Having the $1M Tupac Ring Comes as No Surprise

Tupac Shakur's famous crown ring worn during his last-ever public appearance sold for a jaw-dropping $1 million during a recent auction. Wanna take a wild guess who seemingly dropped that whopping amount on it? Hint: It's a musician known for his CHAMPAGNE lifestyle who also calls himself PAPI — though the internet thinks he's pretty sassy.

If you guessed DRAKE, gold star for you. It looks like the Certified Lover Boy is the new owner of Tupac's gold diamond crown ring, which sold for more than three times its estimated auction price and, thus, skyrocketed its value to be one of the most precious hip-hop memorabilia ever.

Drake showed off the ring on his Instagram stories, casually flexing the piece while promoting his new song "Meltdown" with Travis Scott, featured on Scott's newly-released Utopia album.

Drake dropping $1M on a ring? Pretends to be shocked. It's slight work for the musician known for his outrageous bets and spending habits, especially evident with his insane jewelry collection of musician-worn pieces and chains made of, erm, engagement rings.

In addition to owning a $2M Homer chain (diamonds courtesy of Mr. Frank Ocean), Drake also possesses Pharrell Williams' jewelry. Word on the street is that he may have dropped close to $3 million on the chains once donned by Skateboard P.

Though, it seems Drake may have "melted" those chains down now, per his verse on the "Meltdown" collab with Scott, which seemingly takes a dig at Pusha T and Pharrell (including his Louis Vuitton appointment).

"I melt down the chains that I bought from yo' boss. Give a fuck about all of that heritage shit," Drake rapped. "Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis, they not even wearing that shit."

Let's hope that melted 3 million didn't get down the drain — and the lyrics are just for entertainment.