Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Drake Having the $1M Tupac Ring Comes as No Surprise

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

Tupac Shakur's famous crown ring worn during his last-ever public appearance sold for a jaw-dropping $1 million during a recent auction. Wanna take a wild guess who seemingly dropped that whopping amount on it? Hint: It's a musician known for his CHAMPAGNE lifestyle who also calls himself PAPI — though the internet thinks he's pretty sassy.

If you guessed DRAKE, gold star for you. It looks like the Certified Lover Boy is the new owner of Tupac's gold diamond crown ring, which sold for more than three times its estimated auction price and, thus, skyrocketed its value to be one of the most precious hip-hop memorabilia ever.

Drake showed off the ring on his Instagram stories, casually flexing the piece while promoting his new song "Meltdown" with Travis Scott, featured on Scott's newly-released Utopia album.

Drake dropping $1M on a ring? Pretends to be shocked. It's slight work for the musician known for his outrageous bets and spending habits, especially evident with his insane jewelry collection of musician-worn pieces and chains made of, erm, engagement rings.

In addition to owning a $2M Homer chain (diamonds courtesy of Mr. Frank Ocean), Drake also possesses Pharrell Williams' jewelry. Word on the street is that he may have dropped close to $3 million on the chains once donned by Skateboard P.

Though, it seems Drake may have "melted" those chains down now, per his verse on the "Meltdown" collab with Scott, which seemingly takes a dig at Pusha T and Pharrell (including his Louis Vuitton appointment).

"I melt down the chains that I bought from yo' boss. Give a fuck about all of that heritage shit," Drake rapped. "Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis, they not even wearing that shit."

Let's hope that melted 3 million didn't get down the drain — and the lyrics are just for entertainment.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Angus Cloud Has Died

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Next on KITH's World Tour: Toronto, Canada

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Nike's Spookiest Forces Yet Are Part Cold-Blooded, All Creepy

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Louis Vuitton $4,000 "Plastic" Bag Wears a Normal Bag as Camouflage

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Robert Pattinson Shorts Report: Less Huge, Still Big

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas' Second YEEZY Sale Has a Release Date

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023