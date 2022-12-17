Drake's New Chain Is His Most Outrageous Yet

Whether summer or winter, rain or shine, you can always rely on Drake to make an outrageous statement.

Between egregious bars on Certified Lover Boy and Her Loss to his memeable music videos (how could we forget his 23 wives?), rarely does a moment go by without an eyebrow raised. More of the same, then, as he flashes his newest piece of custom jewelry, "Previous Engagements."

Champagne Papi and neck-breaking jewelry are like bread and butter. The guy likes to flex, and the bigger the price, the bigger the flex. Or so it goes.

Just when you thought he'd reached his peak with Frank Ocean's $2M Homer necklace, or one of his several custom championship rings, Drake dips deep...deep into his fuckboy bag to pull out the "Previous Engagements" chain, in all of its diamond-heavy glory.

By the sounds of things, Drizzy was being polite (for lack of a better word) when he puts his 23 fictional wives on display. According to this new chain, designed and crafted in collaboration with jeweler Alex Moss, there have been 42 potential suiters in the artist's life.

Now, at 36 years of age, the amount of women Drake has supposedly seen fit to marry more than one person a year. Maybe I'm old-fashioned, but that seems a little outlandish.

Either way, the "Previous Engagements" chain features 42 engagement rings for a total of 351.38 carats in diamonds. I dare not even begin to think about what price such a piece would entail, but let's just go ahead and assume a lot. Like, a lot, a lot.

Maybe one day, the Certified Lover Boy will settle down, hey?

