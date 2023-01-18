$3m Worth of Jewelry? Damn, Drake's "Jumbotron Shit Poppin"

Drake's illustrious jewelry chronicles, or "rich flexes," as he'd put it, know no bounds. Always one to welcome pocket watching, the Canadian superstar's latest music video, for "Jumbotron Shit Poppin," spotlights almost $3m worth of bling.

Late last year, Pharrell Williams' JOOPITER extravagantly came to life. The platform curated for "today’s collector" provided those with more than a few loose coins to buy into the rapper-producer's legacy – through his apparel, shoes, and iconic jewelry pieces.

Anyone that is anyone jumped at the opportunity to throw around a few hundred thousand dollars to own a piece of Skateboard P's hip-hop history, with Frank Ocean snapping up one of his Audemars Piguet Dynamographe watches.

Now, if there's one thing we know about Drake, it's that if there's an opportunity for big money to be spent and to be seen spending it, he'll be present and accounted for.

While his betting habits are enough to make anyone's eyes water, it's his jewelry spends that tend to leave jaws on the floor.

Last March, he rocked a $2m diamond chain from Frank Ocean's Homer, before showcasing what is arguably his most outrageous piece of jewelry, the "Previous Engagements" chain.

While Drizzy's music videos tend to be an opportunity to showcase some upcoming NOCTA gear or simply laud his meme-worthiness, "Jumbotron Shit Poppin," a Her Loss track, sees Drake show off US$2,669,625 worth of Pharrell-worn jewelry.⁠

By all definitions, a "rich flex," the video is more or less an homage to Pharrell's former jewelry and accessories, as they dominate a majority of the screen time.

On display, you'll find pieces such as a gold Playstation Portable (PSP), Jacob & Co. N.E.R.D chain, Jacob & Co. BBC chain, diamond-encrusted Oakley Razor Blade, and much more.

Considering a collection of Birkins has its own home within Drake's home for his future wife, perhaps Pharrell's pieces possess a shrine of their own, too.