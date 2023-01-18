Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

$3m Worth of Jewelry? Damn, Drake's "Jumbotron Shit Poppin"

Written by Sam Cole in Culture
@champagnepapi
1 / 2

Drake's illustrious jewelry chronicles, or "rich flexes," as he'd put it, know no bounds. Always one to welcome pocket watching, the Canadian superstar's latest music video, for "Jumbotron Shit Poppin," spotlights almost $3m worth of bling.

Late last year, Pharrell Williams' JOOPITER extravagantly came to life. The platform curated for "today’s collector" provided those with more than a few loose coins to buy into the rapper-producer's legacy – through his apparel, shoes, and iconic jewelry pieces.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Anyone that is anyone jumped at the opportunity to throw around a few hundred thousand dollars to own a piece of Skateboard P's hip-hop history, with Frank Ocean snapping up one of his Audemars Piguet Dynamographe watches.

Now, if there's one thing we know about Drake, it's that if there's an opportunity for big money to be spent and to be seen spending it, he'll be present and accounted for.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While his betting habits are enough to make anyone's eyes water, it's his jewelry spends that tend to leave jaws on the floor.

Last March, he rocked a $2m diamond chain from Frank Ocean's Homer, before showcasing what is arguably his most outrageous piece of jewelry, the "Previous Engagements" chain.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While Drizzy's music videos tend to be an opportunity to showcase some upcoming NOCTA gear or simply laud his meme-worthiness, "Jumbotron Shit Poppin," a Her Loss track, sees Drake show off US$2,669,625 worth of Pharrell-worn jewelry.⁠

By all definitions, a "rich flex," the video is more or less an homage to Pharrell's former jewelry and accessories, as they dominate a majority of the screen time.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On display, you'll find pieces such as a gold Playstation Portable (PSP), Jacob & Co. N.E.R.D chain, Jacob & Co. BBC chain, diamond-encrusted Oakley Razor Blade, and much more.

Considering a collection of Birkins has its own home within Drake's home for his future wife, perhaps Pharrell's pieces possess a shrine of their own, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Patta x Tommy HilfigerRugby Shirt Mid Grey Heather
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceBB550SLB Rain Cloud
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Carhartt WIPDouble Knee Pant Brown
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Only Clipse Could Eclipse Pharrell's Behemoth adidas Superstars (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Everything About Pharrell's adidas Superstar Is Normal. Except Its Size
  • For Their Next Trick, Pharrell & Tiffany Make Diamonds Levitate (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Pharrell & NIGO’s Louis Vuitton FW25 Collection Is Over a Decade in the Making
  • Pharrell & NIGO Turned the LV Runway Into a Private Auction
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now