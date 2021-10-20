Dubbleware Dips Its Toes Into Womenswear

Historic workwear brand Dubbleware is expanding its contemporary offering, bringing its first womenswear line into the fold for Fall/Winter 2021.

Workwear has some pretty big contenders amongst its ranks. Leaders like Dickies, Carhartt, and Dubbleware have stood as mainstays thanks to their commitment to hardwearing garments that do exactly what they say on the tin. What's more impressive is how each has pivoted over the years to align with the ever-changing nature of streetwear, staying true to the workwear roots that established them while tailoring products for a new era. Case in point, our recent Dickies collaboration.

Dubbleware has been operating since the 1930s, delivering authentic American workwear with tried and tested traditional manufacturing techniques. All of the workwear essentials you dream of are accounted for, from double knee carpenter pants to hickory work jackets.

With the brand's return to the mainstream thanks to updated takes on its classic products and a refined focus on a younger generation of buyers looking for products that last, it has used its archive as a foundation for modern design. Fall/Winter 2021 has plenty to offer, including Dubbleware's first foray into women's.

Built on the idea of "borrowed-from-the-boys," the FW21 women's offering takes the structure of menswear and tailors it to women, creating a line that runs parallel to the existing product. A range of pant options are available in exclusive updated colorways, including orange corduroy and deep olive green.

Dubbleware Fall/Winter 2021 men's and womenswear are available online now.