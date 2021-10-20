Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Dubbleware Dips Its Toes Into Womenswear

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Dubbleware
1 / 11

Historic workwear brand Dubbleware is expanding its contemporary offering, bringing its first womenswear line into the fold for Fall/Winter 2021.

Workwear has some pretty big contenders amongst its ranks. Leaders like Dickies, Carhartt, and Dubbleware have stood as mainstays thanks to their commitment to hardwearing garments that do exactly what they say on the tin. What's more impressive is how each has pivoted over the years to align with the ever-changing nature of streetwear, staying true to the workwear roots that established them while tailoring products for a new era. Case in point, our recent Dickies collaboration.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Dubbleware has been operating since the 1930s, delivering authentic American workwear with tried and tested traditional manufacturing techniques. All of the workwear essentials you dream of are accounted for, from double knee carpenter pants to hickory work jackets.

With the brand's return to the mainstream thanks to updated takes on its classic products and a refined focus on a younger generation of buyers looking for products that last, it has used its archive as a foundation for modern design. Fall/Winter 2021 has plenty to offer, including Dubbleware's first foray into women's.

Built on the idea of "borrowed-from-the-boys," the FW21 women's offering takes the structure of menswear and tailors it to women, creating a line that runs parallel to the existing product. A range of pant options are available in exclusive updated colorways, including orange corduroy and deep olive green.

Dubbleware Fall/Winter 2021 men's and womenswear are available online now.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Dr. MartensVintage 1461 Black Quilon
$225.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Acne StudiosCotton Logo T-Shirt Chocolate Brown
$210.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Highsnobiety x DickiesPleated Work Pants Dark Brown
$100.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Don't Give up Your Chanel Menswear Dreams
  • Innovative Rainwear, Presented in the House That Rainwear Built
  • Dickies' Workwear Uniform Goes Corporate
  • Carhartt's Summer Plans? Less Work(wear) & More Play
  • 424’s Paris Debut Ended up Being a Homecoming 
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now