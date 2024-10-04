This Fall, The Hottest Store Is Your Grandpa’s Wardrobe

The fashion world is embracing a new trend this fall: Grandpa-core. Or, for those fatigued by the overuse of core: Eclectic grandpa. No, it's not a Jimi Hendrix cover band made up of elderly people (despite its name), but a fashion aesthetic that has been gaining ground in recent months.

Eclectic Grandpa style refers to the growing popularity of items once the domain of your grandfather’s wardrobe ⁠— think cardigans, tweed blazers, loafers, knitted vests, and pleated trousers.

Bringing the past into the present effortlessly, Grandpa-core is about embracing those classic, vintage vibes and rejecting the breakneck speed of today’s trends — all the while still looking fresh and decidedly not geriatric. Think the quirky charm of Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air meets the modern flair of Tyler, The Creator, Harry Styles, and A$AP Rocky.

On platforms like TikTok and Pinterest, Grandpa-core is gaining momentum, particularly among under-30s. Searches for "grandpa-core" and "grandpa style" have surged, signalling a growing interest in the retro-inspired aesthetic.

While social media buzzwords and hashtags on TikTok can be a good indicator of fashion trends, the eclectic grandpa aesthetic isn’t just a fleeting moment relegated only to Instagram feeds; it’s making its way to the runway and onto the IRL world.

Brands like Gucci, Prada, Bode, and Aimé Leon Dore have been championing elements of Grandpa-core for a while now, incorporating vintage-inspired knitwear, oversized outerwear, and classic footwear into their collections. In recent FW24 collections, many brands have seamlessly embraced the "grandpa core" aesthetic, offering a refined, nostalgic take on contemporary fashion.

Lacoste’s FW24 collection, under the fresh direction of Pelagia Kolotouros, took a chic, relaxed approach that perfectly complements the grandpa-core vibe. Kolotouros introduced pleats, classic silhouettes, and a sporty feel, infusing heritage pieces with a contemporary twist.

Giovanni Giannoni / GETTY IMAGES

Tommy Hilfiger instead brought his signature blend of preppy and style to the runway, showcasing sharp blazers, collared shirts, roomy khakis, and cozy knits — each piece nodding to vintage inspirations, while still feeling current and relevant.

From Harry Styles’ love for knitted cardigans to Tyler, the Creator’s loafer obsession, grandpa-core resonates with a younger audience eager for pieces that feel both familiar and fresh and reflects a broader cultural shift away from fast fashion — it’s a rejection of hype-driven, fleeting micro-trends in favor of a more thoughtful, enduring style that prioritizes quality and longevity.

As we continue to navigate a world obsessed with the next big thing, the rise of the eclectic grandpa serves as a gentle reminder that sometimes, the best fashion is found in your grandparent’s closets full of already-worn gems.

So this fall, as the temperatures drop and layers come out, don’t be surprised if you find yourself reaching for that old sweater that feels just right.

