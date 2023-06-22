Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Choose Your Fighter: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg

in CultureWords By Tayler Willson

Ever since Twitter overlord Elon Musk tweeted that he’d be “up for a cage fight” with Mark Zuckerberg, the internet has been waited with bated breath for the Meta CEO’s response.

Well, now we have it and it’s the answer we had all hoped for: Yes!

We're calling this one Thrilla In The Meta and, honestly, we aren’t sure what we’re more excited for: seeing Musk and Zuckerberg come to IRL blows, or seeing two lab-made robot humans pretending to feel pain. Either way it’ll be a show, if it happens that is.

In reply to Musk's bout offer, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the original tweet on his official Instagram account with the caption “send me location,” which, to untrained e-baiters, means “yes and where?”

Musk then replied to Zuckerberg's response with "Vegas Octagon" (the arena used for UFC fighting bouts) as to the location of the scrap, which could also suggest that the Tesla CEO is game for an all round scrappy affair.

The goading didn’t stop there. Musk then tweeted one of his signature moves: “I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus', where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” before later suffixing his walrus threat with: “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air.”

Musk will presumably need more than a little child-throwing strength to overcome Zuckerberg, who recently won a handful of jiu-jitsu tournaments and posted an impressive 5k PR.

That’s not to say Musk doesn’t stand a chance, because as we know Zuckerberg being good at a "combat sport" based around grappling and hugging doesn’t mean he can take a punch.

Personally, we're just kinda interested to see if either Musk or Zuckerberg are capable of bleeding. We'll see.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Issey Miyake SS24: Pleats, Pleats & More Pleats

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Shayne Oliver Steps Down From Hood by Air

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Hed Mayner SS24 Is Clothing as Sculpture

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Next Up For MSCHF's Big Boot? A Crocs Collab

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Charting Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma's Couples Style Evolution

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Louis Vuitton's SS24 Show Featured a Major Beauty Collab: Humanrace x Pat McGrath

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023