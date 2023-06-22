Choose Your Fighter: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg

Ever since Twitter overlord Elon Musk tweeted that he’d be “up for a cage fight” with Mark Zuckerberg, the internet has been waited with bated breath for the Meta CEO’s response.

Well, now we have it and it’s the answer we had all hoped for: Yes!

We're calling this one Thrilla In The Meta and, honestly, we aren’t sure what we’re more excited for: seeing Musk and Zuckerberg come to IRL blows, or seeing two lab-made robot humans pretending to feel pain. Either way it’ll be a show, if it happens that is.

In reply to Musk's bout offer, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the original tweet on his official Instagram account with the caption “send me location,” which, to untrained e-baiters, means “yes and where?”

Musk then replied to Zuckerberg's response with "Vegas Octagon" (the arena used for UFC fighting bouts) as to the location of the scrap, which could also suggest that the Tesla CEO is game for an all round scrappy affair.

The goading didn’t stop there. Musk then tweeted one of his signature moves: “I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus', where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” before later suffixing his walrus threat with: “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air.”

Musk will presumably need more than a little child-throwing strength to overcome Zuckerberg, who recently won a handful of jiu-jitsu tournaments and posted an impressive 5k PR.

That’s not to say Musk doesn’t stand a chance, because as we know Zuckerberg being good at a "combat sport" based around grappling and hugging doesn’t mean he can take a punch.

Personally, we're just kinda interested to see if either Musk or Zuckerberg are capable of bleeding. We'll see.