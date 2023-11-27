This $7.5K Light-Up Bag Is HEVEN x Heaven-Sent

It's a match made in heaven: HEVEN, the design studio behind Coperni's glass Swipe bag, has teamed up with Heaven by Marc Jacobs to create another glass accessory destined for virality.

The two namesake brands just launched the appropriately christened Halo, a giant shoulder bag with a light-up handle. Think: a slightly smaller version of Chanel's famous hula hoop bag, except with an illuminated frame.

1 / 2 HEVEN / Cody Lidtke

Keeping in step with fashion's current craze for all things dainty and ruffled (see: coquettecore), HEVEN and Heaven mount a baby pink pouch adorned with two silky, oversized bows inside a ring made of neon tubing, courtesy of HEVEN's glassblowing prowess. At the flip of a switch, the ring — which can be worn crossbody or set atop the shoulder — glows hot pink.

In addition to lighting up any room you walk into (literally), wearing an electrical bag has another bonus: each Halo contains a battery with a USB port for on-the-go phone charging.

Of course, an accessory of this caliber doesn't come cheap. The Halo, available now at HEVEN's website, is made to order and prices at $7,500. HEVEN and Heaven are also offering a non-light-up version of the Halo for $4,000 — slightly less expensive, yes, but loads less fun.

With its new Heaven by Marc Jacobs collab, HEVEN closes out a year full of major moves. Riding high on the success of its team-up with Coperni, which resulted in a Cinderella-ified version of the brand's Swipe bag, HEVEN introduced its own in-house bag line, as well as a selection of apparel. And earlier this month, the brand opened the doors of its first New York City flagship store, located in Manhattan's Gramercy Park.

We'd also be remiss not to mention that HEVEN founders, Peter Dupont and Breanna Box, tied the knot in September — talk about a match made in heaven!