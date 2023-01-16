ALYX x END. Is Classic & Futuristic In Equal Measure

Anything with Matthew M Williams at the helm tends to be fairly unpredictable, which is why I continue to find his 1017 ALYX 9SM label so damn fascinating.

It follows no rhyme or reason with its collections, refusing to conform to trends or fads, instead playing by its own wayward rules — Matthew M Williams’ rules, to be precise.

Now, fresh from its recent FW23 presentation at Milan Fashion Week — which saw Williams present a sort of new wave nineties-inspired grunge collection — ALYX has revealed an upcoming collaboration with British retailer END. titled “Neon.”

Set to land online on January 20, the eight-piece collection celebrates ALYX’s unique approach to garment creation, as well as nodding to its ties to the underground music culture.

Williams — who is also the creative director at French house Givenchy — recently shared that another pair of ALYX x Nike Air Force 1s were in the works, and has now joined END. for a collaboration that balances luxury refinement with progressiveness, all the while in-keeping with both labels’ DNA.

Neon hues experienced on club dancefloors inspire the collection’s palette, as tees and hoodies arrive hand-painted while the Nightrider puffer utilises a treated nylon material.

ALYX’s now-synonymous buckle closure also makes an appearance across outerwear and accessories, sitting alongside hand-painted bucket hats and a duo of experimental bags — one crafted from patent leather, the other detailed with that famous rollercoaster buckle closure.

As ever, Matthew M Williams and his 1017 ALYX 9SM label continues to keep us on our toes with what it has in the works, yet it's this unpredictability that's arguably where its beauty really lies. Poetic.