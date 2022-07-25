Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Why END. at One adidas Forum When You Can Have Three?

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
END.
Brand: END. x adidas

Model: Forum Low and Forum Hi

Release Date: July 30

Price: £95 (approx. $114)

Buy: Online at END.

Editor's Notes: Few footwear silhouettes can boast the type of year that adidas' Forum has been having. Since January, the Forum (in both its Hi and Low iterations) has been spiraling upwards into a state of heightened popularity. Keen eyes and collectors will recall it was Prada's baggy-equipped take on the sneaker that catapulted it to renewed love.

Although there have been a handful of attention-worthy general release colorways, such as a beautifully balanced vintage-like brown palette, collaborations have been a center point of keeping all verticals of the Forum firmly in the spotlight.

In and amongst Packer, M&Ms, and Prada, WOOD WOOD recently crept into the party with a 20th-anniversary version of its own, teeing up the market for the arrival of END's latest effort.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Following up on the duo's "Tennis Club" collection from last year, "Varsity" switches out balls and racquets for collegiate basketball vibes. This three-piece selection features alternative versions of the Forum, including two low-tops in the Low and ADV, alongside the classic Hi(top) iteration.

Similar to the direction New Balance has opted for on the 550, and Teddy Santis continues to do with the 99x series and ALD collaborations, END's versions all come wrapped in vintage-inspired palettes. On the Hi, navy and yellow details bolster the white and off-white leather and suede (which provide a base to all three pairs), while green and red are the colors of choice for low-tops.

If this upward trend of brands taking the adi' Forum as the base for their collaborations continues, we may well have another contender for the silhouette of the year on our hands.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
