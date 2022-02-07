END. x Salomon's XT-Wings 2 "Sirocco" is One Tough Cookie

Brand: END. x Salomon

Model: XT-Wings 2

Release Date: February 10

Price: £130 (approx. $175)

Buy: Raffle via END.

Editor's Notes: The undoubtedly impressive collaborative portfolio of END. continues to grow, with the first quarter of the year welcoming the British retailer's inaugural Salomon link up.

Salomon's sharp rise to mainstream popularity is wholly unsurprising – with the dominance of Gorpcore in menswear, the comfort the performance-tooled kicks offer, and the near-unbeatable colorways, it has all of the right tools to stay rooted.

With a helping hand from END., its palette receives a welcomed retouching.

Inspired by the Sahara desert and the Marathon de Sables (the world's toughest footrace taking place over six days on this harsh terrain), the XT-Wings 2 oozes the performance qualities that have put Salomon on the throne.

This point of inspiration, and the references made to it, are clear at first glance. From front to back, the sneaker features a mixed-hue blocking of browns and beige (dubbed "Sirocco") chosen to mimic the Sahara's dunes, all the while taking on a distinctly militaristic aesthetic.

As is standard for the silhouette, breathable mesh provides the upper portions, while an EVA midsole, specialist chassis system, and Contragrip outsole provide the brand's famed levels of comfort. Of course, Salomon's signature toggle fastening brings the look together, rendered in white to give a subtle contrast to the earthy base.

Although it's hard not to argue, aesthetically speaking, that the XT-4 and XT-6 are the best sneakers that Salomon has to offer (currently), the XT-Wings 2 continues to serve up some overlooked bangers. Case in point? "Safari," "Silver," and " Bleached Sand."

