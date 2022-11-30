Engineered Garments Has Its Way With Reebok’s LX2200

Brand: Engineered Garments x Reebok

Model: LX2200

Release Date: December 8, 2022

Price: $140 USD

Buy: Reebok

Editor’s Notes: One thing you can be guaranteed of with an Engineered Garments collaboration is quality. Whether we’re talking about apparel, footwear, or accessories, longevity is central to everything the New York-based label does, as it has been since its inception in 1999.

Reebok/Engineered Garments

Daiki Suzuki’s brand has teamed up with the likes of Palace, Paraboot, and Dr. Martens in the last four months alone, engineering spins on various archival pieces from each brands’ archives.

Despite 2023 being on the horizon, they aren’t finished yet and have linked with Reebok for a three-piece collection centered around its LX2200 silhouette.

Reebok/Engineered Garments

An eighties-inspired runner at its core, the LX2200 was introduced as a contemporary take on Reebok’s LX8500 when it was introduced last summer, adopting a more subtle design to the aforementioned.

Building on this aesthetic, EG applies its touch to the road runner, adding mismatched patchwork and outdoor-inspired colors that remain true to the brand’s workwear DNA.

Reebok/Engineered Garments

“To design this shoe, we utilized basic earth colors and applied our traditional brand aesthetic through material mixtures and an asymmetrical color scheme,” explained Suzuki of the design.

When it comes to the accompanying campaign too, he added: “We wanted to highlight elements of New York City that are not normally seen in campaigns. In particular, Flushing Meadows, home of the 1939 and 1964 World's Fair Grounds, was a setting that felt genuine as it has so much historical significance.”