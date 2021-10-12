Celebrate ESPN SportsCenter's Top Ten With adidas' Own Top Ten

Brand: ESPN x adidas

Model: Top Ten Hi

Release Date:

Price: $150

Buy: Online at adidas

Editor's Notes: Top Ten lists – we're plagued by them. It's hard to debate literally anything without resulting in compiling your contenders into a best-of-all-time list. Favorite albums? Best cereals? Greatest athletes? It doesn't matter what the topic is; we've all got our top ten.

In sport, the top ten list is inescapable. Athletes, teams, plays, coaches – if it's part of a sport, you bet somebody is pitting it against others of its kind to whittle down the best of the best.

Being one of the foremost authorities in the sporting world, ESPN's lists have unsurprisingly shaped public perception with its own rankings.

Its collaboration with adidas is like poetry. ESPN's iconic “SportsCenter Top Ten” segment inspires the collaboration, which, naturally, takes the adidas Top Ten Hi as its canvas.

A meaningful choice thanks to more than just the silhouette's name, the Top Ten was the sneaker of choice for many of the basketball players who made it into the original “Top Ten” segment in 1979. This throwback, retro referencing is evident throughout every aspect of the sneaker's design.

The leather upper takes on a vintage off-white coloring, resulting in a thrift-store-find aesthetic. In reference to the ESPN logo, the remaining elements of the sneaker are colored in black and red, while the gold hardware decorates the laces.

If comfort is more your game, a pair of slides in the same color scheme are also available.

