Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Celebrate ESPN SportsCenter's Top Ten With adidas' Own Top Ten

Written by Sam Cole
adidas
1 / 6

Brand: ESPN x adidas

Model: Top Ten Hi

Release Date:

Price: $150

Buy: Online at adidas

Editor's Notes: Top Ten lists – we're plagued by them. It's hard to debate literally anything without resulting in compiling your contenders into a best-of-all-time list. Favorite albums? Best cereals? Greatest athletes? It doesn't matter what the topic is; we've all got our top ten.

In sport, the top ten list is inescapable. Athletes, teams, plays, coaches – if it's part of a sport, you bet somebody is pitting it against others of its kind to whittle down the best of the best.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Being one of the foremost authorities in the sporting world, ESPN's lists have unsurprisingly shaped public perception with its own rankings.

Its collaboration with adidas is like poetry. ESPN's iconic “SportsCenter Top Ten” segment inspires the collaboration, which, naturally, takes the adidas Top Ten Hi as its canvas.

A meaningful choice thanks to more than just the silhouette's name, the Top Ten was the sneaker of choice for many of the basketball players who made it into the original “Top Ten” segment in 1979. This throwback, retro referencing is evident throughout every aspect of the sneaker's design.

The leather upper takes on a vintage off-white coloring, resulting in a thrift-store-find aesthetic. In reference to the ESPN logo, the remaining elements of the sneaker are colored in black and red, while the gold hardware decorates the laces.

If comfort is more your game, a pair of slides in the same color scheme are also available.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop adidas

Sold out
Multiple colors
adidasSahalex Brown
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
adidas x 032cGSG TR Greone
$230.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
adidas x 032cGSG Mule Greone
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • After Perfecting The Samba, Wales Bonner Created Her Own Super-Flat adidas
  • Bad Bunny’s Ballerina Sneaker Was Already Bold — Now It’s Gold
  • Every Football Club Suddenly Has Its Own Wildly Stylish adidas Sneaker
  • adidas x Toy Story Shouldn’t Go This Hard
  • Dime Turns the adidas Gazelle Into a Studded, Dressy Skate Shoe
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now