Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

KENZO FW24 Was Eric Nam's 'Harry Potter' Moment

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti
1 / 6
Jeremy Kang

NIGO took Paris Fashion Week attendees on a trip through a KENZO-fueled magic galaxy and singer Eric Nam was cheerfully front and center for it all. The house's Fall/Winter 2024 show, called KENZO Magic Galaxy, showcased NIGO’s ability to blend cultures, reference KENZO’s long past with OG iconography and even turn Star Wars-inspired robes into high fashion.

Nam, a supremely popular Korea-based singer currently touring new record House on a Hill, was impressed.

Nam attended the January 19 show at the Bibliothèque Nationale and told Highsnobiety that attending the show “felt like walking into a magical library at Hogwarts.”

Nam was particularly drawn to the “collarless red and green suits” that looked inspired by school uniforms. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

“The colors with the gold buttons and the flowing baggy pants were a fit that I will be looking forward to trying on," Nam explained. "I was drawn to a camel leather suit as well as the hooded green leather jacket and pants. There was also a deep turquoise cardigan that looked incredibly comfortable,”

He'll take it all, folks. 

Nam says he's been a longtime fan of KENZO long before he was first invited to a June 2023 show and a subsequent dinner celebrating the label’s collab with VERDY, mainly because of KENZO's willingness to be “bold” when it comes to colors and patterns while still being approachable and wearable. 

“I really love how KENZO and [creative director] NIGO effortlessly marry both Eastern and Western influences with handsome fabrics, colors that pop, and structures that are both cool, yet refined. It’s the ability to dress them up or down, depending on the mood, which is something I appreciate,” the singer said.

1 / 3
Jeremy Kang

Nam attended the Magic Galaxy show wearing a pair of the KENZO ASICS sneakers designed by NIGO, which dropped days later and look just like proof of this concept.  

The sneakers almost glow with color, complete with faux fur details and even a wrap-around cage inspired by the KENZO tiger of yore on one pair.

But, as Nam noticed, they look wearable in this galaxy, thanks to the classic ASICS silhouette and cutting-edge technology that makes them so comfortable. Cool yet refined, indeed. 

We Recommend
  • japanese clothing brands
    38 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Kendall Jenner walking runway
    32 French Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know in 2024
    • Style
  • t-shirts
    The Best Staple Tees in the World, Ranked by Weight
    • Style
  • Workwear pants
    15 Workwear Pants That Are Clocking Overtime
    • Style
  • workwear jacket
    Workwear Jackets Work All Year Round
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Miu Miu's menswear collection, including a denim jacket & hoodie
    Miu Miu Menswear Is Here. Can It Live Up to Miu Miu Womenswear?
    • Style
  • models wear carhartt wip's spring/summer 2024 collection
    French Riviera Carhartt? WIP Makes It So
    • Style
  • Singer Eric Nam wears KENZO's FW24 menswear collection
    KENZO FW24 Was Eric Nam's 'Harry Potter' Moment
    • Style
  • union nike field general collab
    Union's New Nike Collab Is So Very Union
    • Sneakers
  • Pusha T attends Kim Jones' Dior Fall/Winter 2024 menswear collection runway show
    Pusha T Took Us to Dior's "Timeless" FW24 Show (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • jacquemus nike j force 1 low 2024
    Jacquemus' J Force 1s Are Back & Earthy as Hell
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023