KENZO FW24 Was Eric Nam's 'Harry Potter' Moment

NIGO took Paris Fashion Week attendees on a trip through a KENZO-fueled magic galaxy and singer Eric Nam was cheerfully front and center for it all. The house's Fall/Winter 2024 show, called KENZO Magic Galaxy, showcased NIGO’s ability to blend cultures, reference KENZO’s long past with OG iconography and even turn Star Wars-inspired robes into high fashion.

Nam, a supremely popular Korea-based singer currently touring new record House on a Hill, was impressed.

Nam attended the January 19 show at the Bibliothèque Nationale and told Highsnobiety that attending the show “felt like walking into a magical library at Hogwarts.”

Nam was particularly drawn to the “collarless red and green suits” that looked inspired by school uniforms.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

“The colors with the gold buttons and the flowing baggy pants were a fit that I will be looking forward to trying on," Nam explained. "I was drawn to a camel leather suit as well as the hooded green leather jacket and pants. There was also a deep turquoise cardigan that looked incredibly comfortable,”

He'll take it all, folks.

Nam says he's been a longtime fan of KENZO long before he was first invited to a June 2023 show and a subsequent dinner celebrating the label’s collab with VERDY, mainly because of KENZO's willingness to be “bold” when it comes to colors and patterns while still being approachable and wearable.

“I really love how KENZO and [creative director] NIGO effortlessly marry both Eastern and Western influences with handsome fabrics, colors that pop, and structures that are both cool, yet refined. It’s the ability to dress them up or down, depending on the mood, which is something I appreciate,” the singer said.

1 / 3 Jeremy Kang

Nam attended the Magic Galaxy show wearing a pair of the KENZO ASICS sneakers designed by NIGO, which dropped days later and look just like proof of this concept.

The sneakers almost glow with color, complete with faux fur details and even a wrap-around cage inspired by the KENZO tiger of yore on one pair.

But, as Nam noticed, they look wearable in this galaxy, thanks to the classic ASICS silhouette and cutting-edge technology that makes them so comfortable. Cool yet refined, indeed.