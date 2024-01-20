The Force Is Strong With KENZO FW24

Following the Shanghai show, NIGO and KENZO are back in Paris for their Fall/Winter 2024 collection. For FW24, NIGO took fans on trip to a magical galaxy called, well, the KENZO Magic Galaxy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

NIGO's KENZO FW24 is another blend of cultures, as explored in previous collections and even NIGO's own labels like Human Made.

We see NIGO's Japanese roots coupled with sci-fi elements and even nods to the iconic Star Wars movies. A press statement says NIGO was "guided by George Lucas’ use of the samurai films of Akira Kurosawa in the successful creation of the Star Wars universe."

A glittery gold set paired with a luscious brown robe, resembling a KENZO-fied jedi outfit. At the same, there were these bulbous sweater dresses and maxi knit gowns topped with ribbed leather belts — pieces that would likely end up in the closets of Princess Leia or even her stylish mother Padmé.

KENZO FW24 also delivers some starry outerwear pieces and knitwear, plus other shimmering metallics, further playing into the galactic themes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

In other parts of KENZO FW24 galaxy, Japanese-inspired patterns and embroidery decorated everything from suits to sharply tailored dresses to warm-looking coats. For its weave patterns in particular, KENZO draws inspiration from the Japanese hakeshi baten fireman’s jackets.

Between the nice textures and prints, KENZO reminds you of its icons, sneaking in its tiger and Bloke flower motifs.

KENZO FW24 also had fluffy gloves, varsity jackets, loads of fur pieces, Pharrell (not on the runway but in the crowd), boots galore, and some cool-looking sneakers. No ASICS sneakers but one pair of kicks looked a lot like Nike's Air Max Sunder. Perhaps another hint about NIGO's rumored Nike collaboration?

Getty Images / Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Then again, NIGO's t-shirt said it all during his designer's bow.