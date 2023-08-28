ERL x Levi's Is Finally Happening IRL

Dior collaboration? Check. Next up on the list, Eli Russsell Linnetz's ERL links up with iconic denim brand Levi's.

ERL and Levi's confirmed the collaboration on August 28, sharing a teaser on Instagram showcasing a pair of baggy, distressed jeans topped with a single orange embroidered "ERL."

It's safe to assume fans are in for some collaborative baggies — and maybe even a full course denim capsule reworked by the 2022 LVMH Prize winner.

We reached out to Levi's for more details on the ERL collaboration. In the meantime, the pair appear to be keeping further details and looks on the hush-hush.

Though, they were kind enough to give us a release date: September 6, 2023. Mark your calendars, ERL fanatics.