Levi's New Skate Capsule Slaps

Levi's news skateboarding collection embodies everything we love of the Levi's brand: it's durable, well-made, and extremely nice to look at.

Sure, the capsule might be concise (by which I mean just six garments), but when each piece in the collection is as good as this, why does Levi's need to make it any bigger?

Over the past few years, Levi’s and skateboarding has become about more than simply creating durable clothes for skaters, and offering up comfortable solutions that hold up to the grind of life.

Now, more than ever, said durable styles also have to look good too. Whether that means vibrant and outlandish styles, or simply well-made takes on classic products.

Luckily, thanks to Levi’s being founded over 170 years ago (!!), it knows a thing or two about making stylish-looking clothing, as it apparent in its latest skateboarding capsule, which is available online now.

Levi’s and skateboarding go a long way back. For years skaters globally have been wearing the brand such is its affiliation with high quality and, in particular, Levi’s 501 denim jeans.

Point is, everything Levi’s turns its hand to is authentic. It’s honest, hard-wearing, and extremely well-made. Which is also what I’d use to describe its latest skate capsule.