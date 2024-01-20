Sign up to never miss a drop
With Crowns & Levi's, Kiko Kostadinov Remains On Top for FW24

Babe, wake up: a new Kiko Kostadinov collection debuted at Paris Fashion Week.

Kiko Kostadinov returns to deliver a Fall/Winter 2024 menswear offering for his eponymous label. It's also another reason for fashion to continue their obsessions with the designer and his work.

Kiko Kostadinov has long proved himself to be a master of menswear, shoes included (I'm talking both ASICS and standard Kiko footwear). And the FW24 collection is another example of his prowess.

Kiko Kostadinov FW24 explores an "aggregate manifesto of gestures and forms," per the brand's show notes.

"Thematic design is eschewed in favour of pure surface tension: the relationships between old clothes and new, between the body and its raiments. The eye travels through colour and the displacement of familiarity that questions the collective consciousness of fashion history — from the designer's own canon and further afield."

As expected, Kiko Kostadinov's FW24 footwear and accessories were a treat. Nice patchwork calf boots and embroidered sneakers came together with messenger bags and zippered pouch necklaces, making for subtle flex finishes to looks.

Many ensembles were completed with these unique crowns wrapped in trims like shoelaces and pins. I see it as more evidence that Kostadinov is menswear royalty.

Kiko Kostadinov FW24 saw abnormal collars, cool contrast piping, asymmetric hems, calm prints, and other twists and overlaps applied to suits, layers, and knits for the season. Oh, and the Levi's collaboration, too.

Indeed, Kiko Kostadinov FW24 provided better looks at its forthcoming team-up with the American denim brand, including some cool black jeans and denim truckers finished with subtle Kiko-ness.

Before 2023 ended, the label teased its Levi's collaboration with an up-close shot of a collaborative tag. With the pieces hitting the FW24 runway, it's safe to assume we'll finally receive the collab sometime during the fall season.

Or perhaps earlier, if we're really lucky.

