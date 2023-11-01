Sign up to never miss a drop
Erling Haaland Is Getting the Badge In

Words By Tayler Willson

Erling Haaland makes everything look easy. Whether that’s scoring a hatful of goals in his debut Premier League season, becoming the PL first player to score hat-tricks in three consecutive games, or, in this case, getting the badge in, the big Norwegian fridge makes light work of it all.

For those not au fait with the term “Getting The Badge In,” it derives from the age-old art of angling or contorting a certain body part to show off the Stone Island badge that particular person is wearing. The term has garnered such a following over the last five years that it even has its own Twitter account with almost 200,000 followers.

For Haaland, his Getting The Badge In moment was spotted on October 31 with a blurry image of him shopping in Paris the morning after he was presented with the Gerd Müller award at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Typical of virtually anything Haaland turns his hand to nowadays, he got his badge in with relative ease. Thanks, in part, to it being on the front of his black Stone Island beanie (they all count!), but also because he is Erling Haaland. And, as I’ve said, Erling Haaland makes everything seem straightforward.

The rest of the 23-year-old’s outfit is hardly worth a mention — a black jacket, with black jeans, and a pair of matching Nike Dunk sneakers — to be frank. But the fact that Haaland, a well-dressed footballer in a world of badly-dressed footballers, is looking kinda cool is certainly worth the mention, if nothing else.

This isn't the first time Haaland has dressed impressively either. Earlier this year, the former Borussia Dortmund frontman rolled into Dolce & Gabbana’s runway show in Italy looking dapper in a relaxed baby blue suit. That, just weeks after Haaland showcased his knack for great sneakers by wearing the sought-after Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1s.

Of course, Haaland wearing Stone Island is neither groundbreaking nor is it reinventing the wheel. It is, though, one of most nonchalant Getting The Badge In moments I’ve ever seen. But then again, when it comes to Haaland, I wouldn’t expect anything less.

