The 'Euphoria' Cast's Fashion Week Style, Ranked From Best to Worst

There's no denying fashion's heart eyes for Miu Miu's micro-mini skirt and the adidas x Gucci collab but the industry's simultaneously entangled in a love affair with the cast of Euphoria, the style crushes of Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2022.

While Euphoria's IG baddie and vintage-cool outfits are the stuff of high school staff's worst nightmares, the looks are an essential cornerstone of the top-rated show, especially for TikTokers.

But, the gag is — most of the cast is just as stylish IRL.

Euphoria's actors took over Fashion Month, gracing front rows and even walking for brands like Prada, Blumarine, and Bottega Veneta, to name only a few.

From superstar 'fits to "happy to be here" un-enthusiasts, we ranked the Euphoria cast's off-screen Fashion Month style from best to worst.

1. Zendaya: The "It" Girl

Naturally, Zendaya, Valentino's latest face, attended the maison's runway show on March 6.

Following her Valentino Rendez-vous campaign, the Emmy-award-winning actress did it again with a dazzling pink number. I mean, you can never wear too much pink to Valentino's pink-doused runway show for its pink collection, right? By the way, did I mention the collection was pink?

Anyways, her sophisticated-chic look alone won fashion week — another win for Zendaya and her CFDA Fashion Icon powers.

2. Chloe Cherry: The Breakout Star

While the internet can't stop talking about Chloe Cherry's lips, the catwalk can't get enough of them.

During FW22 fashion month, Euphoria's breakout star became industry eye candy, walking and attending shows for LaQuan Smith, Blumarine, David Koma, Fashion East, Supriya Lele, and GCDS.

It's safe to say Cherry is very much now a fashion girl, buxom lips or not.

3. Alexa Demie: Balenciaga Queen

While I wish Alexa Demie would've made more fashion week appearances, her Balenciaga FW22 moment satisfied my craving.

The micro-bangs? The leather skirt-over-pants combo? The goth Maddie energy? Alexa Demie was the moment at Balenciaga — especially to her fans who chanted her name and Maddie's iconic season 2 "you better be joking" line outside the show.

4. Angus Cloud: Underrated Style King

I mean, who doesn't love Angus Cloud? As Euphoria's underrated style hero, Cloud is fashion's off-screen gem too.

During the epic fashion week events, Highsnobiety's FRONTPAGE interviewee gave us iconic moments, including sharing his Cheetos with other Coachettes Tommy Dorfman, Megan Thee Stallion, and Rina Sawayama during the runway show.

Not to mention, he and Maude Apatow served up some much-needed "Fexi" content, matching with tartan ensembles during the Thom Browne FW22 presentation.

The style moments are one thing but big bonus points for Cloud's Cheeto moment — king behavior.

5. Hunter Schafer: The Grand Finale

Hunter Schafer was the grand finale at Prada's FW22 show, making for a proud mom moment — Schafer's mother was in attendance to support her daughter's Prada debut.

Not to mention, she also closed the Gogo Graham FW22 show with a comfy-looking ultra-oversized jacket and teddy bear hand accessory. Ah, talk about a stylish "night night" to showgoers.

6. Jacob Elordi: The Bag Chaser

During Burberry and Bottega Veneta's shows, Jacob Elordi gave us some tasteful bag action.

Between the matching Burberry jacket-bag combo to the Bottega leather intreccio crossbody, I must say that Elordi's handbag saga has been quite the show to watch, adding some promising excitement to his humdrum looks.

Though Elordi unfortunately ditched a handbag for Saint Laurent's FW22, I'm here for the moments of him in his bag (literally).

7. Maude Apatow: The Fashion Week Director

While Maude Apatow, our 2020 FRONTPAGE guest, attended the Saint Laurent show with castmates Dominic Fike and Jacob Elordi, her actual looks were kinda uneventful.

However, Apatow's real glow up moment came when she channeled an IRL director Lexi while moderating a panel for Rodarte during New York Fashion Week.

8. Storm Reid: The Prada Girl

As a personal fan of Storm Reid's rising star in the fashion biz, I longed for more style moments during the FW22 events.

Reid is apparently going through her Prada girl phase, rocking several Prada looks in recent weeks, including the sunshine yellow Prada outfit she flexed at the brand's FW22 show.

Since the yellow Prada number was the only true knockout look from fashion month, it'll have to do until her next style moment. We want more!

9. Dominic Fike: "Just Happy to Be Here"

As for musician Dominic Fike, he was just "happy to be there," according to an interview he gave at the Saint Laurent show.

Like his Euphoria character, the "Phone Numbers" artist was a man of mystery during fashion week, wearing mostly monotonous all-black looks. While he claimed to be happy to be engulfed in the fashion festivities, he mostly gave off a "I'd rather be anywhere but here" vibe.

As an editor who just barely survived fashion week, I can say: I get it, Fike.