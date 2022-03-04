Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Artist Douglas Coupland Created Valentino's "Pink PP"

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
valentino-fw22-collection-douglas-coupland (7)
Valentino
1 / 7

Have a Pink Think, won't you? Artist and author Douglas Coupland did just that for Valentino's Fall/Winter 2022 collection, "Pink PP."

And, before you get too excited, the "PP" is for creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Come on, get your mind outta the gutter.

But, seriously, Coupland presumably enjoyed the double entendre. His artwork is strikingly graphic and often unabashedly blunt, free from pretense but rich in meaning. Coupland's writing is similarly layered; he's best known for coining the term "Gen X."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This earnest attitude informs the "Pink PP" box set, which was sent to guests, press, and friends of Valentino as an invitation to the FW22 show on March 6.

Packaged inside the strikingly tonal "Pink PP" set, find a pencil, booklet, and Pink Think, a sort of manifesto and sort of brain dump that Coupland wrote about the color pink (presumably, the tone plays a big role in Valentino's seasonal collection).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Coupland's thoughts range from the quippy — "Pink is fun. Pink is a winning lottery ticket." — to the anecdotal: "I was in a toy store a few months ago and I turned a corner and walked into the doll aisle, and it was like entering a heightened state of being. That bombardment of hyper-pink, like I’d just had a glass of pretty good wine."

"In the old days, witches used to cast spells on objects," Coupland continues. "You’d look at a chair and think nothing of it, but if someone told you the chair had a spell cast on it, you’d treat it much differently. Ooh... it’s a lucky chair! It’s had a spell cast on it. Well, pink is the spell."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Sounds like this guy's a big fan of the color pink!

The "Pink PP" booklet that accompanies Pink Think includes 10 exclusive Coupland works, showcasing tonal all-caps slogans in the style of Jenny Holzer and Barbra Kruger like "MY BRAIN FEELS LIKE FRIDGE MAGNET POETRY" and "KNOWING EVERYTHING TURNS OUT TO BE SLIGHTLY BORING."

Valentino is getting real artsy these days, having only just partnered with An Art App to showcase its favorite warm hue and Zendaya strutting around in AR.

Shop our latest arrivals

Sold out
Dries van NotenJamino Sweater Yellow
$610.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dries van NotenRalen Coat Brown
$855.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dries van NotenClasen Shirt Pink
$385.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Not All Sandals Are Created Equal...
  • The First Dries Van Noten Collection Without Dries Is Actually Very Dries
  • Handwritten Valentine's Day Letters, From Valentino & Dream Baby Press
  • These Sneakers Are a Perfect Match for Valentine's Day
  • Nike's "Valentine's Day" Jordan Sneaker Is a Beautiful Treat (for Yourself)
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now