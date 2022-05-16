Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Welcome to Laura Pausini's Eurovision, a High Fashion Triathlon

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Eurovision, music's campiest song contest, came to a triumphant conclusion on May 14 (congratulations, Ukraine, on the much-deserved win — that sopilka refrain has been stuck in my head for days). If you've ever seen Eurovision, or at least watched that Will Ferrell movie about it, you already know that its wild fashion is just as entertaining as the music itself.

While some finalists pulled out all the stops (i.e. Australia's Sheldon Riley, and Spain's Chanel), this year's sartorial main event wasn't a contestant but rather, a host.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Italian singer Laura Pausini, who emceed alongside Alessandro Cattelan and Mika, paraded out a slew of designer looks throughout the weeklong event. Kitted out in Versace, Valentino, and Alberta Feretti, she repped three of Italy's finest — Milan's Giovanna Engelbert, creative director of Swarovski, even accessorized the host.

Pausini's best look, though, was an aquamarine number from Atelier Versace, complete with latex tights and the label's infamous platform heels.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Other formidable contenders: a fringed sequin coat by Alessandro Vigilante; a crystal-encrusted jacket by THE NICK; three custom Valentino gowns in the maison's signature shade of neon pink.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Pausini's Eurovision gig was a veritable high fashion triathlon and for that, she and her stylist deserve an award. Get some rest, queen — if you need us, we'll be taking a leisurely stroll through the three legs of your Eurovision 2022 style tour.

Versace

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Valentino

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Alberta Ferretti

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
