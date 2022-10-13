ASICS Gets a Taste for 90s Nostalgia via Evisu

Brand: Evisu x ASICS

Model: GEL-LYTE III

Release Date: Available now

Price: HK$1,799 (approx. $229)

Buy: ASICS Harbour City Store, ASICS HK Online Store, and online at Evisu

Editor's Notes: When it comes to successfully executing a collaboration, ASICS knows a thing or two. Its co-creative roster is stacked with some of the sneaker industry's biggest names – Ronnie Fieg, Extra Butter, Bodega, UNDEFEATED, and so on – and under the careful guidance of Kiko Kostadinov's design studio, its output has only gotten stronger.

Its retro models exude a timelessness that has ensured ASICS forever has a place near the top end of the sneaker market. Its collaborative efforts have played a pivotal role in leveraging this desirability even further – basically, 1000 more years of ASICS.

90s nostalgia and Y2K fever have certainly maintained a strong grip on fashion and sneakers in the past few years, and it looks unlikely that either will reach the point of complete exhaustion anytime soon, so buckle up for more brand and trend resurgences.

This surge in throwbacks has seen Evisu make strong strides toward reclaiming its place in the mainstream, and like ASICS, collaborations have been at the core of this movement.

Having been snatched up by Palace a couple of times for co-branded drops in the past year, its next move sees it plugged in with ASICS on its home turf in the east.

Taking the ever-iconic GEL-LYTE III as canvas, the pair snatch up mixed fabrications of denim, leather, and suede to build a three-piece of patchwork sneakers that boast EVISU's signature flair. Each pair utilizes several shades across its panels, seeing blue and red paired with brown, while beige tones are uplifted with deep navy.

