So, Is Fashion Month Digital or IRL or What?

This story was published on January 12, 2022 and updated on February 8, 2022

We're approaching the thick of Fashion Month and, as the world continues to weather the pandemic, the viability of travel and in-person gatherings remains up in the air.

The state of the FW22 womenswear calendar, beginning in New York on February 11, is a mixed bag.

Big names including Telfar and Peter Do are expected to host physical events, but others — including Tom Ford and Thom Browne — have pushed their runway shows to a later date due to COVID-related production delays.

In London, highlights include Nensi Dojaka and Fashion East, along with British mainstays Simone Rocha and Richard Quinn. (Confusingly, fast fashion giant PrettyLittleThing will also hold a runway show in the British capital.)

Milan is largely sticking to an IRL format, as is Paris, which will host 45 IRL events — most notably, an Off-White™ show paying tribute to late founder Virgil Abloh. Other hot tickets include Dior, Loewe, Balenciaga, and Louis Vuitton.

Below, we've laid out this month's shows, which designers are (tentatively) sticking with a physical format, and which are going digital.

New York Fashion Week FW22

IRL

Proenza Schouler - February 11

Dion Lee - February 11

Victor Glemaud - February 12

Maisie Wilen - February 12

Kim Shui - February 12

Eckhaus Latta - February 12

Puppets and Puppets - February 13

Altuzarra - February 13

Markarian - February 14

Coach - February 14

Maryam Nassir Zadeh - February 14

LaQuan Smith - February 14

Peter Do - February 15

Anna Sui - February 15

Collina Strada - February 16

Prabal Gurung - February 16

No Sesso - February 16

Telfar - February 16

DIGITAL

Area - February 13

Sandy Liang - February 16

Tom Ford - TBD

London Fashion Week FW22

IRL

Poster Girl - February 18

S.S. Daley - February 18

Nensi Dojaka - February 19

Ahluwalia - February 19

Richard Quinn - February 19

Simone Rocha - February 20

Fashion East - February 20

Feng Chen Wang - February 21

Bethany Williams - February 22

DIGITAL

MARQUES' ALMEIDA - February 19

Vivienne Westwood - February 21

Milan Fashion Week FW22

IRL

Fendi - February 23

Prada - February 24

MM6 Maison Margiela - February 24

Blumarine - February 24

Moschino - February 24

Missoni - February 25

Gucci - February 25

Versace - February 25

Jil Sander - February 26

AMBUSH - February 26

Bottega Veneta - February 26

Paris Fashion Week FW22

IRL

Vaquera - February 28

Off-White™ - February 28

Dior - March 1

Ottolinger - March 1

Saint Laurent - March 1

The Row - March 2

Dries Van Noten - March 2

Acne Studios - March 2

Balmain - March 2

Chloe - March 3

Raf Simons - March 3

Rick Owens - March 3

Isabel Marant - March 3

Loewe - March 4

Yohji Yamamoto - March 4

VTMNTS - March 4

Lanvin - March 5

Marine Serre - March 4

Vivienne Westwood - March 5

Hermès - March 5

Ann Demeuelemeester - March 5

Balenciaga - March 6

Valentino - March 6

Schiaparelli - March 6

Kenneth Ize - March 6

Givenchy - March 6

Sacai - March 7

Louis Vuitton - March 7

Chanel - March 8

Miu Miu - March 8