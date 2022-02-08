So, Is Fashion Month Digital or IRL or What?
This story was published on January 12, 2022 and updated on February 8, 2022
We're approaching the thick of Fashion Month and, as the world continues to weather the pandemic, the viability of travel and in-person gatherings remains up in the air.
The state of the FW22 womenswear calendar, beginning in New York on February 11, is a mixed bag.
Big names including Telfar and Peter Do are expected to host physical events, but others — including Tom Ford and Thom Browne — have pushed their runway shows to a later date due to COVID-related production delays.
In London, highlights include Nensi Dojaka and Fashion East, along with British mainstays Simone Rocha and Richard Quinn. (Confusingly, fast fashion giant PrettyLittleThing will also hold a runway show in the British capital.)
Milan is largely sticking to an IRL format, as is Paris, which will host 45 IRL events — most notably, an Off-White™ show paying tribute to late founder Virgil Abloh. Other hot tickets include Dior, Loewe, Balenciaga, and Louis Vuitton.
Below, we've laid out this month's shows, which designers are (tentatively) sticking with a physical format, and which are going digital.
New York Fashion Week FW22
IRL
Proenza Schouler - February 11
Dion Lee - February 11
Victor Glemaud - February 12
Maisie Wilen - February 12
Kim Shui - February 12
Eckhaus Latta - February 12
Puppets and Puppets - February 13
Altuzarra - February 13
Markarian - February 14
Coach - February 14
Maryam Nassir Zadeh - February 14
LaQuan Smith - February 14
Peter Do - February 15
Anna Sui - February 15
Collina Strada - February 16
Prabal Gurung - February 16
No Sesso - February 16
Telfar - February 16
DIGITAL
Area - February 13
Sandy Liang - February 16
Tom Ford - TBD
London Fashion Week FW22
IRL
Poster Girl - February 18
S.S. Daley - February 18
Nensi Dojaka - February 19
Ahluwalia - February 19
Richard Quinn - February 19
Simone Rocha - February 20
Fashion East - February 20
Feng Chen Wang - February 21
Bethany Williams - February 22
DIGITAL
MARQUES' ALMEIDA - February 19
Vivienne Westwood - February 21
Milan Fashion Week FW22
IRL
Fendi - February 23
Prada - February 24
MM6 Maison Margiela - February 24
Blumarine - February 24
Moschino - February 24
Missoni - February 25
Gucci - February 25
Versace - February 25
Jil Sander - February 26
AMBUSH - February 26
Bottega Veneta - February 26
Paris Fashion Week FW22
IRL
Vaquera - February 28
Off-White™ - February 28
Dior - March 1
Ottolinger - March 1
Saint Laurent - March 1
The Row - March 2
Dries Van Noten - March 2
Acne Studios - March 2
Balmain - March 2
Chloe - March 3
Raf Simons - March 3
Rick Owens - March 3
Isabel Marant - March 3
Loewe - March 4
Yohji Yamamoto - March 4
VTMNTS - March 4
Lanvin - March 5
Marine Serre - March 4
Vivienne Westwood - March 5
Hermès - March 5
Ann Demeuelemeester - March 5
Balenciaga - March 6
Valentino - March 6
Schiaparelli - March 6
Kenneth Ize - March 6
Givenchy - March 6
Sacai - March 7
Louis Vuitton - March 7
Chanel - March 8
Miu Miu - March 8