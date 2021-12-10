Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Fear of God ESSENTIALS Goes Back to Basics

Written by Jake Silbert
fear of god
Brand: Fear of God ESSENTIALS

Release Date: December 8 (FoG's website), December 10 (globally)

Buy: Fear of God's website, SSENSE, select stockists

Editor's Notes: Fear of God's low-key ESSENTIALS line is one of its most popular, its easy daily drivers setting the tone for Fear of God's recent expansion into homewear.

The only thing that fans really dislike about ESSENTIALS is that its hefty hoodies and subtle sweatpants always sell out as quickly as they drop.

Creative director and founder Jerry Lorenzo is a problem solver, though, and his team aims to cure anyone jonesing for an ESSENTIALS fix with The Core Collection.

fear of god
Free from seasonal restraints, ESSENTIALS' Core Collection is a permanent line of its signature loungewear realized in the muted palette that its die-hards have come to know and love (and collect).

Items that ESSENTIALS describes as its "everyday wardrobe solutions" — hoodies, pullovers, polos, short- and long-sleeved T-shirts, and sweatpants — will be on tap in the familiar tones of grey and beige, accompanied by the Essential Tennis Shoe and Nylon Cap.

Lorenzo likes to think of his designs as "solutions" rather than mere product, as he recently explained to us — this is key in understanding ESSENTIALS' persistent appeal.

Aside from the stylized logos that graces each garment, ESSENTIALS eschews obvious branding in favor of a cohesive visual presentation, creating a modular collection.

Simply put, modular wardrobes can easily be mixed and matched simplify the act of dressing without sacrificing style, freeing the wearer's mind from the anxiety of choice.

This is what ESSENTIALS does. It doesn't parlay into the hype with large logos alone — though it occasionally offers those and other stylistic anachronisms.

But the demand for ESSENTIALS' branded product wouldn't exist if it didn't have a strong backbone. Its approachably relaxed cuts and versatile colors are key, unifying everything from its full collections to its occasional collaborations.

The Core Collection epitomizes this all-encompassing approach, stripping away even the limited experimentation of recent drops to get to the core of why ESSENTIALS is, well, essential.

  • Creative DirectorJerry Lorenzo
  • PhotographerErik Ian Art
  • DirectorAnoma Whittaker
  • Set DesignerPeter Klein
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
