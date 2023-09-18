Sign up to never miss a drop
Feng Chen Wang & Nike Envision a Genderless Cybergoth Future

Words By Jade Gomez
Feng Chen Wang

Five years since their first collaboration, Feng Chen Wang once again joins forces with Nike for an apparel collection marrying culture and design. Only thing is: this time marks their first commercially available offering.

The Feng Chen Wang x Nike collection falls in line with the growing techwear trend marked by boxy fleece jackets and baggy cargos.

Feng Chen Wang’s expansive Nike collection focuses on performance apparel and outerwear with a deconstructed edge, displaying the infinite genderless possibilities of activewear that go beyond the gym or the court. In case you're wondering, the collection goes live September 28 via Feng Chen Wang’s website, Nike's SNKRS app, and select Nike retail locations.

The star of the show is the collaborative Nike Pro Transform jacket, which can be worn as an asymmetrical skirt or a vest. Feng Chen Wang's Nike coat is complete with detachable fleece lining, making it ideal for the winter months.

Feng Chen Wang

Feng Chen Wang x Nike's matching convertible cargo pants zip off into shorts, equipped with a built-in belt accented with Wang’s name.

Wang’s Nike collection of elevated athleisure basics also includes a sports bra, knit shrug, leggings, and a relaxed t-shirt featuring a logo obscured on a diagonal flap.

It seems there may be more to come judging by Feng Chen Wang and Nike's campaign imagery. I’m eyeing the patchwork maxi dress with sexy cutouts along the torso in particular.

My biggest gripe with gender-neutral clothing is the lack of color. But Feng Chen Wang x Nike’s black and khaki color palette is disrupted with satisfying pops of neon green, fitting for the cyber-Y2K resurgence, à la The Matrix

Sadly, Feng Chen Wang x Nike doesn’t have any shoes to round out the collection. In 2018, the designer created a set of Nike Air Jordan Highs as a runway exclusive for her Spring/Summer collection. The all-white shoe featured hand-stitched Nike swooshes and deconstructed Feng Chen Wang garment labels sewn along the tongue. 

Nike also handed over its Air Jordan 1 for Wang’s Autumn/Winter 2018 collection as another runway exclusive. Translucent pockets were attached to the shoe, encasing bronze letterings.

I’d love to see Wang deconstruct the Air Max 98 for her first Nike shoe beyond the runway, where she can play with the layers and shapes of the uppers. 

Here’s to hoping this is only the beginning of the pair’s collaborations finally hitting the masses.

