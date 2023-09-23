Sign up to never miss a drop
Ferragamo SS24 Is Here & It Looks So Damn Good

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Babe, wake up. Another Ferragamo collection by Maximilian Davis is here.

Davis' Ferragamo collections have easily become one of the most anticipated presentations during fashion month. Seriously. The fashion side of Twitter was prepping for today's Spring/Summer 2024 show like it was the first day of school — alarms set, 'fits ready, and fingers ready to post their fave moments.

In the days leading up to the show, Ferragamo offered tastes of what SS24 would hold: delicious green leather, espresso gloss nappa, gilded hardware, and chestnut beading. Oh my.

That tasteful green stole the show, of course, dressing new-season pieces like dresses, longline coats, sleek patent knee-high boots, and leather handbags nestled under models' arms. And yes, Ferragamo SS24 handbags are as excellent as ever.

Davis' first couple of collections saw the designer stick to a more neutral palette of white, black, and grey (and that red!). These hues were still there, lightened for the season and joined by other spring-worthy shades like sky blue, beige, off-white, pistachio, and even a pop of pink.

Design highlights for Ferragamo SS24 included tucking, layering, colorblocking, draping, and those Ferragamo cutouts. A little dose of Davis' sexy came to us as panties playing peek-a=boo, necklines plunging, and sharp cuts exposing just enough leg.

Ferragamo SS24 ironically debuted on the first day of autumn, and certain pieces in the collection even felt like they could pass for the cooler season. It just further proves Davis' Ferragamo looks effortlessly good any time of the year.

