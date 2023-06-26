Sign up to never miss a drop
Matching 'Fits & All: Flo Is the Y2K Revival We Dreamed Of

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Let's be honest: no one's doing Y2K like Flo right now.

Flo — the British R&B girl group consisting of members Jorja, Stella, and Renée — attended the 2023 BET Awards, hitting the red carpet in matching pink gowns by Patrycja Pagas, styled by the group's current stylish Caitriona Oladapo.

Flo's looks instantly took me back to the aughts' heydays, where Destiny's Child and TLC were the blueprint for girl group fashion. Whether a music video or red carpet event, they always delivered three times the style in tripling ensembles, from sparkly crop tops and jeans combos to silky pajamas.

Their influence on fashion is still felt to this day, inspiring fashion-forward group costumes and even wardrobe for today's girl groups like Flo.

Scrolling through Flo's Instagram, you're met with a parade of coordinating ensembles — butterfly dresses, cutout tops and micro mini skirt 'fits, and sequin gowns.

Flo's fits are heavily Y2K coded — the true revival, if you will — but here's the thing: so is the group's music.

Flo's music makes me feel like I've been transported back to the early 2000s, especially their viral song "Fly Girl" featuring the legendary hitmaker Missy Elliott (the song is actually a spin on Elliott's "Work It").

"Fly Girl" sounds fresh off an 00s film's soundtrack, playing in the background during a scene where the main character goes on a shopping spree, a night out with her girls, or gets a makeover. Something you'd hear in a film like Love Don't Cost a Thing or Save the Last Dance. Ah, the memories.

Y2K is pretty much Flo's aesthetic, and they're quite literally nailing it with ease — more like style and grace.

With all this talk of Y2K this and the early 2000s that, Flo is the real renaissance we deserve. And I can't help but stan.

