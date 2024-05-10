Nike ACG's Woven Slip-On Is the Perfect Sneaker-Sandal

Is any brand better at reviving and revamping old archival shoes than Nike ACG? I say not.

Of course, I'm being rhetorical, because the answer is obviously no, as is proven by Nike ACG's recently-released early 2000s classic: the Watercat+ sneaker-sandal.

Initially unearthed as a part of its Fall/Winter 2023 colletion, Nike ACG's techy Watercat+ shoe is part sneaker, part super-breathable summer sandal, a concoction that makes for the perfect summer companion.

This year, for the Spring/Summer 2024 season, the Watercat+ retains its place in Nike ACG’s ever-extensive seasonal line-up and has even been reimagined in an objectively gorgeous “Vapour Green” colorway to regain its title as a certified summer classic.

Simply put, Nike ACG’s Watercat+ is everything you’ll ever need of a summer shoe, and not only because it comes fully-equipped with a quick-drying upper crafted with moisture-wicking cords.

Sure, it's breathable thanks to its barely-there minimalist upper, but it’s also functional with an undulating mixed-rubber outsole that delivers more grip than you can shake a Vibram midsole at.

And as if that isn’t enough to have you already sweeping the Nike webstore for a pair of $125 Watercat+ sneakers ASAP, the shoes also do away with traditional laces in place of an easy toggle, which makes for an all round better fit.

It should be said that the Watercat+ revival isn't entirely new, necessarily: it was previously released here and there over the past few seasons.

But among the recent resurgence of summery all-terrain clogs and hard-wearing trek sandals, Nike's latest Watercat+ drops feel particularly timely and of the moment.

Of all the early 2000s classic shoes that Nike ACG has revived over the last few years (of which there have been many), the Watercat+ is undoubtedly my favorite. And in its new “Vapour Green” colorway, even more so.