Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

fragment's New Nike Sneaker Is Another Normie (Well, Sort of)

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Hiroshi Fujiwara's fragment design brand is back at it with regular Nike sneakers. After cooking up the simplest Nike Air Force 1 collab to date, fragment design reveals a Nike Phoenix Waffle sneaker that — from afar — looks like an everyday Phoenix Waffle. Well, kind of.

Following a tease by Fujiwara, Jeff Staple blessed the internet with close-ups of the fragment x Nike Phoenix Waffle sneaker.

fragment's Nike Phoenix Waffle features the familiar arrangement of tough nylon and smooth suede for the upper, heritage details pulled from Nike's famed Pegasus and Waffle sneakers.

fragment's Nike sneaker is then topped with off-white and faint grey hues, joined by a crinkled leather Swoosh and lifted Nike heel tab painted in fragment's signature blue shade (the same color used for its extremely hyped Jordan 1 shoes).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Overall, the fragment x Nike Phoenix Waffle shoe looks much like the original, with a few fragment extras like the additional Swooshes and the recognizable "FRGMT" marking on the heel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

What is a little interesting is the packaging for the fragment x Nike shoe, which spells out "Nike By You" on the box. In other words, the fragment x Nike collaboration appears to be customizable through Nike's popular personalization program.

Right now, on its website, Nike has its standard Phoenix Waffle sneaker available for fans to design. But there are no signs of the fragment design collaboration.

That's not to say that fragment's Nike Phoenix sneaker isn't happening. With pairs seeded to famous folk like Jeff Staple, the fragment shoes seem ready for launch...and (potential) customization.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike's By You program has actually given us some noteworthy collaborations in recent years, between Cactus Plant Flea Market's fuzzy Blazer sneakers and Megan Thee Stallion's fiery but icy Air Maxes (both successful drops, by the way).

fragment sort of has a reputation for putting fans in the design chair. The evidence? The Fujiwara's brand previously delivered customizable Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers.

It seems fragment may be ready for fans to show off their design skills with its Nike Phoenix Waffle shoe next.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Samba OG
$150
Image on Highsnobiety
Carne Bollente x Highsnob
Ich bin ein Berliner Hood
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Gramicci
Nylon Cap
$50
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • Why Are So Many Excellent Sneakers Going Laceless?
    • Sneakers
  • The Best Sneakers of 2024... So Far
    • Sneakers
  • 13 GORE-TEX Sneakers For Wet Weather Protection
    • Sneakers
  • fragment's Next Nike Sneaker Is...Just a Regular AF1
    • Sneakers
  • There's *Another* New Version of Travis Scott's Unreleased Jordan Shoe
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • China's First Jordan Store Gets the Good (Luxe) Stuff
    • Sneakers
  • The Sonny Angels to Snoopy Pipeline
    • Culture
  • Supreme’s New Store Marks Its Territory With Exclusive Products
    • Style
  • fragment's New Nike Sneaker Is Another Normie (Well, Sort of)
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Thriving Techy Sneakers Are Now Perfectly Polka Dotted
    • Sneakers
  • Open Wide: 'Skinification' Is Coming For Your Mouth
    • Beauty

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024