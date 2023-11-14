fragment's Next Nike Sneaker Is...Just a Regular AF1

Ah yes, another plain white Air Force 1 sneaker collaboration. Continuing the streak of basic Forces, Hiroshi Fujiwara's fragment design has entered the chat with his own take, largely resembling the Nike icon.

Treat thine your eyes to fragment's Nike Air Force 1: a white leather Air Force 1 Low sneaker collaboration. So....a regular AF1? It might as well be.

From what I can see in early looks, fragment branding joins the traditional "Air" on the Air Force 1's midsole. At the same time, fragment's lightning bolt motif gets stamped on the heel.

Outside of my suspicions of some dual branding elsewhere, that's about it for fragment's Nike Air Force 1 Low as far as Fujiwara touches go. The rest of the shoe is pretty much the classic shoe in the flesh, from the perforated toe box to the leather upper to relatively thick platform sole.

Granted, fragment typically doesn't go too crazy with its footwear team-ups, unless a more adventurous third mind like sacai or CLOT is involved. Then you end up with results like tearaway satin Dunks.

But just fragment and Nike? Don't expect much change, outside of some nice colorways (including fragment's signature blue) and the occasional revival of an old Nike silhouette like the Spiridon.

Though, we did get some pretty cool, innovative kicks from Nike HTM, the collaborative Nike project led by Hiroshi Fujiwara, Tinker Hatfield, and Mark Parker (Nike introduced the Flynit material through HTM). HTM even dished out some snakeskin Forces with fragment. At least they were draped in reptilian textures.

Now, we've got fragment's new Nike Air Force 1 sneaker, advancing the regular AF1 collab saga alongside names like Travis Scott and Supreme. Oh, and we can't forget about Drake's Certified Lover Boy spins (they had hearts!).

It's unknown when the pairs will drop (if ever), but, like fragment's other sneaker collabs, expect the get snatched up the brand's fans. Indeed, a few fragment heads have already gotten off their "NEED" comments.