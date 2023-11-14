Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

fragment's Next Nike Sneaker Is...Just a Regular AF1

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Ah yes, another plain white Air Force 1 sneaker collaboration. Continuing the streak of basic Forces, Hiroshi Fujiwara's fragment design has entered the chat with his own take, largely resembling the Nike icon.

Treat thine your eyes to fragment's Nike Air Force 1: a white leather Air Force 1 Low sneaker collaboration. So....a regular AF1? It might as well be.

From what I can see in early looks, fragment branding joins the traditional "Air" on the Air Force 1's midsole. At the same time, fragment's lightning bolt motif gets stamped on the heel.

Outside of my suspicions of some dual branding elsewhere, that's about it for fragment's Nike Air Force 1 Low as far as Fujiwara touches go. The rest of the shoe is pretty much the classic shoe in the flesh, from the perforated toe box to the leather upper to relatively thick platform sole.

Granted, fragment typically doesn't go too crazy with its footwear team-ups, unless a more adventurous third mind like sacai or CLOT is involved. Then you end up with results like tearaway satin Dunks.

But just fragment and Nike? Don't expect much change, outside of some nice colorways (including fragment's signature blue) and the occasional revival of an old Nike silhouette like the Spiridon.

Though, we did get some pretty cool, innovative kicks from Nike HTM, the collaborative Nike project led by Hiroshi Fujiwara, Tinker Hatfield, and Mark Parker (Nike introduced the Flynit material through HTM). HTM even dished out some snakeskin Forces with fragment. At least they were draped in reptilian textures.

Now, we've got fragment's new Nike Air Force 1 sneaker, advancing the regular AF1 collab saga alongside names like Travis Scott and Supreme. Oh, and we can't forget about Drake's Certified Lover Boy spins (they had hearts!).

It's unknown when the pairs will drop (if ever), but, like fragment's other sneaker collabs, expect the get snatched up the brand's fans. Indeed, a few fragment heads have already gotten off their "NEED" comments.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Logo Patch Cap
Highsnobiety
$60
Image on Highsnobiety
Alpaca Fuzzy Sweater Vest
NTS x Highsnobiety
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
U 9060
New Balance
$210
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme Said Nike's AF1 Ain't Baroque, so Why Not Fix It?
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    There’s Another Off-White™ Air Force 1 Low on the Way? Looks Like It
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Snakeskin Dunks & Michigan Air Max 1s Rounds off Nike's "Head to Head" Pack
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Sneakers of Ted Lasso's Richmond FC
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    DJ Khaled Reminds Us of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s Beauty
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • CELINE's Master & Dynamics headphones collab
    CELINE's $900 Headphones Aren't For Audiophiles
    • Style
  • Sophia the Robot 2023
    I, Robotcore: TikTok's 'Uncanny Valley' Makeup Trend Is Fittingly Dystopian
    • Beauty
  • fragment design nike air force 1
    fragment's Next Nike Sneaker Is...Just a Regular AF1
    • Sneakers
  • Emily Ratajkowski seen wearing a giant furry Emma Brewin hat in New York
    EmRata's Giant Hat Goes Babushka Mode
    • Style
  • a ma maniere jordan 5 interview
    EXCLUSIVE: From Dusk to Dawn, A Ma Maniére's Jordan 5 Is a Perfect Transition
    • Sneakers
  • asap rocky facts
    10 Things You Should Know About A$AP Rocky
    • Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023