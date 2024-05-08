Of Course Supreme's New Eyewear Slaps

In what is perhaps the least surprising news of the week thus far, Supreme’s latest release, this time eyewear, is another bonafide banger. Shocker!

Arriving hot off the heels of the official (and long-awaited) reveal of Supreme’s Nike SB Darwin Low collaboration, the New York streetwear stalwart has readied its new Spring eyewear collection comprising four styles: the Dutch, Cleo, Fuse, and Avon.

Typically, Supreme’s eyewear isn’t for the faint of heart. I mean, if you’re after understated eyewear you’re certainly better off elsewhere.

Because while Supreme’s eyewear isn’t outlandish to Balenciaga standards, it still takes a certain type of dresser to pull off the brand's nineties-infused styles.

Take the Fuse, for instance, a mirrored number that comes with a handy neck strap; or the Cleo, a style that taps into the circular and slightly oversized eyewear trend.

Then there’s the Dutch that plays on the retro wrap-around look and the Avon, an kinda elevated take on a classic pair of Rayban Wayfarers.

Point is, Supreme’s eyewear, which drops on May 9, is typically Supreme, in that it will have you standing out from the crowd in a stylistic sense no matter which frame takes ya fancy, but it will do so without verging on meme territory. It’s a fine line, but one Supreme continues to master balancing on.