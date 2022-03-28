GANNI x Juicy Couture: Scandi Style Goes Y2K

Brand: GANNI x Juicy Couture

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: Online at GANNI's website and Juicy Couture's website

Release: March 30

Editor's Notes: GANNI is the latest brand to succumb to the Y2K-ification of fashion, and to that I say: "that's hot!"

The Scandi label, beloved by Instagram's style set, teamed up with Juicy Couture on a range of rhinestoned tracksuits and graphic tees serving full early 2000s fantasy.

GANNI 1 / 4

Marrying Juicy's maximalist aesthetic with GANNI's clean, simple approach might seem like an impossible task, but the two managed to settle their differences with style.

In addition to several iterations of the velour tracksuit (a Juicy staple), the duo crafted a series of co-branded mesh separates, blinged out caps, and collegiate-style sweatshirts. Staying true to GANNI's eco-aware ethos, the collection is made using a mix of organic cotton, pre-consumer recycled cotton, and recycled polyester.

GANNI 1 / 3

Personality is core to GANNI — in fact, the brand's success has birthed the term "GANNI Girl," a moniker that brings to mind a specific brand of effortless, downtown cool.

Similarly, much of Juicy's appeal rides on the confident, devil-may-care attitude of some of its biggest celebrity proponents (Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, etc.).

With the collaboration, the GANNI Girl and the Juicy Girl morph into one, creating a superhuman of an influencer.

Sounds – and looks — like a recipe for success.