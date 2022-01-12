The Iconic GAP Hoodie Is Going From YEEZY to NFT

As we step into the future of NFTs, it feels like the medium is dominated by indie creators and artists both established and emerging.

That means if big companies want a slice of that pie, they're going to have to come together with these kinds of creators to generate something authentic.

That's exactly what GAP's aiming to channel with its debut "Threads" NFT collection, launching in partnership with artist Frank Ape.

Starting from the epitome of the GAP brand, its signature hoodie, the company is planning a series of hoodie NFTs separated into exclusivity tiers like Common and Rare that'll begin rolling out through GAP's NFT website on January 13 for equivalent prices that begin around $8.30 and reach up to $415 using Tezos' open-source blockchain.

GAP hopes to encourage collectability by offering the most ardent supporters opportunities to purchase an IRL physical GAP x Frank Ape hoodie and limited digital artworks.

"GAP is exploring new ways to bring our iconic product to new and existing customers in a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem," a GAP spokesperson told Highsnobiety.

"We are excited to learn from our customers to help guide any future plans, and we see an exciting opportunity to deepen our relationship with current customers and attract new ones. We also see a great opportunity to partner with and amplify artists on our platforms."

The brand's all-encompassing YEEZY GAP collection isn't factoring into this offering — when asked if any YEEZY GAP NFT offerings were planned, the spokesperson said, "We do not have anything to announce at this time." — but the door is open for potential crossover.

Instead, the brand points towards the GAP Threads project's ability to boost the fortunes of likeminded artists by continuing to align with them for future NFT drops.