Highsnobiety
GENTLE MONSTER & TEKKEN's Horned Sunglasses Are of Beastly Beauty

Written by Tom Barker in Style

TEKKEN 8, the latest chapter in a legendary video game, launched earlier this year and GENTLE MONSTER has cooked up some outlandish sunglasses to celebrate the occasion.

The GENTLE MONSTER x TEKKEN 8 INFERNO sunglasses are futuristic frames inspired by one of the game's main antagonists, Kazuya.

The villainous, world-dominating character has been a focal part of almost every TEKKEN since the 1994 original, and in TEKKEN 8 a specific focus is put on the character and his devil form. 

These sunglasses are inspired by Kazuya’s devil horns, with the ends of the two black, sculpted temples pointing outward to mimic the character’s horns. Meanwhile, on the front of the frames, a silver spiked material engulfs the orange-hued lenses. 

Arriving in a custom package formed like Kazuya’s signature glove, the sunglasses launch globally on September 28 with pop-up spaces in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing (GENTLE MONSTER’s physical retail spaces are famously experimental and these will be filled with models of TEKKEN characters). 

Following an excellent Nike x TEKKEN 8 Foamposite collaboration, the video game is once again creating fashionable merch. However, this time around it has produced experimental sunglasses with GENTLE MONSTER, a leading eyewear label unafraid of pushing boundaries.

