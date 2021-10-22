Here's How to Celebrate the Penny Loafer's 85th Birthday in Style

It’s been 85 years since the original penny loafer was created. The G.H. Bass & Co. Weejuns Penny Loafer has had a long and fruitful life and it’s not over yet. In its 85 years, it’s been adopted by countless subcultures. From London’s mods to Ivy League colleges, the loafer has seen everything and — like any good traveler — picked up some funny stories along the way.

To celebrate the G.H. Bass & Co. Weejuns’ anniversary, the iconic shoemaker is giving the silhouette a novel twist. G.H. Bass has created a commemorative coin designed by London-based sign maker Ged Palmer which sots perfectly into the vamp of the penny loafers.

We love a clever touch and this one’s spot-on. The coin is not only a nice visual update for the classic loafer, but it tells a story. In an era of smartphones, Facetime and WhatsApp, it’s hard to think back to a time when instant messaging didn’t exist. But in the 1950s, if you wanted to make a call while out you needed pocket change. Legend has it that the loafers took on a new meaning as Ivy League students used the front slot of their loafers to tuck in a one-cent coin for the payphone.

Along with being a nice collectible aspect of the 85th anniversary, the coin is physical proof of the storytelling power that the G.H. Bass & Co. penny loafer possesses after a life well lived. And, with loafers gaining traction within streetwear circles thanks to a new era of American prep ushered in by the likes of Aimé Leon Dore and NOAH, the Weejun is far from dead. In fact, there’s never been a better time to bag a pair.

You can secure your collectible coin with any purchase over $200 online.

G.H. Bass & Co. Weejuns Larson Penny Loafers $171 Buy at Browns

G.H. Bass & Co. Weejuns Larson Penny Loafers $165 Buy at Farfetch

