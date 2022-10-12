GIMICCI is the New Face of Italian-Made Luxury

Carving a clear lane that leads uninterrupted to luxury is a feat easier said than done. Unlike the heavy saturation of the high street and the dominant number of brands achieving harmony in streetwear, luxury holds reduced points of entry, defined by historical legacy. History is the foundation on which many of its biggest names are built, being the defining factor that has kept the likes of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Chanel a league above.

With luxury, there is a deep expectation of quality through fine crafts carefully tailored with the best fabrications. The consonance of detail and execution is the binding that has allowed GIMICCI to find its feet amongst fashion’s top tier, slowly revealing itself as Italian-made luxury’s freshest face.

As is true to any good recipe, GIMICCI’s start was slow and considered, building its foundations to a standard that any further exploration and experimentation would stand firm. These were its wardrobe staples; your everyday t-shirts and hoodies.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Where most modern brands opt for wholesale blanks, GIMICCI has moved in the opposite direction. Designing everything in-house – GIMICCI uses expert Modelistes and “pronto per Tinta” fabric to take control of the design process from conception.

It’s the fabrications that require greater labor of love where GIMICCI has distributed a significant portion of time to showcase its intent – this is denim and leather, of course.

For its upcoming selection of denim jeans, Italian selvage denim was constructed, washed, and hand-distressed in Italy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Despite this statement of quality from its staple jeans, GIMICCI wished to push further yet. Its upcoming slate welcomes Kurabo Japanese selvage denim in the form of jackets and jeans. A physical representation of the brand’s desire to execute at the highest possible standards, these pieces are again designed, made, washed, and distressed in Italy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Its leather pieces are led by the lambskin leather flight jacket, characterized by its Super Lampo zip, Cobrax buttons, and detachable shearling collar. For a fledging brand, the piece exemplifies its huge potential.

Each of these design intricacies is not only a clear promise of quality but a goalpost towards which the brand looks to overcome with each delivery. This is made possible by intimate work with small, renowned Italian companies.

These specialized family businesses are heralded as the best in their field, holding strong working relationships with the fashion industry’s leading luxury brands.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While GIMMICI’s youth may be the antithesis of the long history that enriches the luxury market's most recognizable names, its desire to deliver modern Italian-made luxury with uncompromising standards is the strike of a match that’ll have its legacy burn bright.

Sold Out Highsnobiety Stripe Longsleeve Jersey Sand Stone $75.00 Sold Out